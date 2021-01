Articles

Initial unemployment claims fell to 787,000 for the week ending Dec. 26, dropping below 800,000 for the first time in a month, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.The seasonally adjusted figure was a drop of 19,000 from the previous...

