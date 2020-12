Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 5

President-elect Joe Biden faces key challenges in reshaping the U.S. relationships with Great Britain and the European Union even after the Brexit trade deal completed last week that concludes the United Kingdom’s exit from the economic union.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/532008-biden-faces-challenges-from-brexit