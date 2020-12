Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 20:57 Hits: 9

The $900 billion COVID-19 bill President Trump signed Sunday as part of a $2.3 trillion package that included government funding is set to provide financial relief for millions of Americans suffering from the economic fallout of the pandemic.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/531860-questions-and-answers-on-covid-relief-package-thats-now-law