Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 23:38 Hits: 10

President Trump on Monday named Elad Roisman acting chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the agency announced.Roisman, a Republican, was nominated by Trump and confirmed to the SEC in 2018 after serving as the chief GOP counsel...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/531890-trump-names-roisman-acting-sec-chairman