Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 16:45 Hits: 12

States and the Labor Department are looking into a potential workaround to keep 14 million people from losing a week of unemployment benefits.Michele Evermore, a top unemployment expert at the National Employment Law Project and a volunteer member...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/531819-states-labor-seek-workaround-for-expired-unemployment-benefits