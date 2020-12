Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 20:39 Hits: 7

A final Labor Department rule released Tuesday will allow restaurants to require servers to pool their tips with staff who traditionally do not receive tips, and softens restrictions on non-tipped work for employees who earn a lower,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/531497-labor-rule-allows-restaurants-to-require-broader-tip-pooling