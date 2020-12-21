5 questions for Jim Tankersley on the health of America’s middle class

Articles

How do the living standards and economic opportunity seen in today’s economy compare to what Americans enjoyed after World War II? How relevant are these comparisons? And what can policymakers do to maximize the opportunity of Americans to fulfill their potential today? I recently discussed these questions with Jim Tankersley.

Jim covers economic and tax policy for The New York Times. He has formerly worked at Vox as a policy and politics editor as well. He is the winner of the 2007 Livingston Award for Young Journalists and is the author of the book The Riches of This Land: The Untold, True Story of America’s Middle Class, released in August of this year.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: Why should we compare today’s economy to the 1950s and 1960s? Why should those decades be the target for us to replicate? They seem like a very odd period in American history, coming right after a massive war and with minimal global competition.

Tankersley: We should do it because this is America, and we believe in the most optimistic possibilities for ourselves. The evidence is clear that the time after World War II is the time when the largest number of people were pulled into the middle class, and when typical workers did the best.

I don’t think this period is merely an outlier born of unique conditions to World War II, but even if it was, it still represents what’s possible — and what’s possible without everything going right. So I wouldn’t even say that it’s the high watermark that we should aspire to. We actually can have an economy that works even better for everyone than the one that we had after World War II. It just happens to be the best example we have.

More importantly, the example of the 50s and 60s is fundamental to how we see ourselves as a free enterprise nation. Having this example of a time when prosperity was widely shared as the economy grew quickly and unemployment was low shows us the possibilities of our economy in a way that is seared into our national psyche. So those decades are important because of that.

I want to talk a little bit about immigration. As you look at the data, are you confident that immigration has not been bad for native workers, as the nationalists contend?

Yeah. I’m confident that the research actually shows us immigration has been very good for native workers. For one, immigration’s positive spillover effects on entrepreneurship and innovation generate new industries and new good-paying jobs. It’s how we create capabilities for workers that allow them to produce, contribute, and be fulfilled even more.

Also, the broad economics literature on immigration shows that there are really good things to come from immigration. This includes immigrants who do not come in with high skills. Here’s why: Immigrants generate economic activity. They buy things. They start businesses. They do a lot of positive things for the economy and people.

The restrictionist-nativist argument downplays those positive effects. Instead, it pushes narratives about competition — and wages in particular — that assume the economy would be best if we had the fewest workers possible. But would the American economy be much better off today if we deported 40 million Americans? I don’t think anybody would seriously argue that. So I just don’t subscribe to the view that having fewer people would make the economy better off.

Would it be an accurate picture of the past 40 years of economic history if I were to say middle-class living standards have basically gone nowhere since the late 1970s?

No, and this is a subtle point. I think living standards have gone up because of technological change in the United States, and that’s important to point out. While we still have massive problems economically — far too much poverty, far too much homelessness, and far too many people without economic security — people’s living standards have still gone up.

Now, I don’t think it’s true for all people that living standards and quality of life have gone up. The incomes of the middle class have, at best, not kept pace with expectations. And we’ve seen millions of people fall out of the middle class during the repeated economic crises over the last couple of decades, and millions more who should have ascended to it have not.

Why don’t we talk about the 90s instead of the 50s and 60s, do you think? It’s kind of weird.

While the mid- to late-1990s were an incredible period for the United States economy, those years loom in people’s consciousness as a quick blip, lasting less than a decade. And they were followed by a recession in the early 2000s, the weakest decade for job growth in modern economic history, and then the 2008 financial crisis. Then there was a really slow recovery under President Obama. The recovery finally started to generate pretty good income gains in the final couple of years of Obama’s term and the first few years of Trump’s term, but then another debilitating recession hit this year. So the story of the economy from the 1990s to now is mostly defined by long stretches of “not-very-good,” punctuated by debilitating crises.

It can be true that it’s politically inconvenient for the folks pushing a narrative of complete and utter stagnation over this time to acknowledge the mid- to late-90s. But it’s also inconvenient for the people at the top to concede that economic insecurity is a real thing for the middle and has been for a long time. So the modern history of America’s economy is a complicated story, but I do think it adds up to a middle class that is neither as strong nor as secure as it could be.

What are the key barriers to Americans maximizing their potential today?

To start, there are some regulatory barriers that keep people from starting businesses that compete with incumbents, or occupational licensing barriers that keep people from being able to do the work that would pay them more.

There are also still enormous disparities in education by race in this country. If we can’t find ways to bring up the quality of education for non-white students in America, we are just leaving human potential on the table.

Additionally, our greatest untapped source of great economic potential in America is our workforce of women — they are criminally under-invested in. For instance, if you look at the stats of who gets venture capital in this country, women get very little of it. We also have a childcare crisis in this country — which has been exacerbated by this pandemic — that is disproportionately forcing women out of the workforce. That’s an economic loss. If we can find a way to address this crisis, we could just unleash a wave of human potential for women in the economy.

Lastly, there is still real discrimination in the economy. It exists across industries: Women of all races and men of color are just not hired, promoted, retained, retrained, and put into top jobs at the same rate as white men. So long as that’s the case — so long as discrimination persists — we are leaving money on the table for all of us in the economy.

