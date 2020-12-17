Category: Economy Hits: 0
Source: American Alliance of Museums and Wilkening Consulting, November 2020
From the summary:
Between October 15-28, AAM and Seattle-based Wilkening Consulting conducted the second iteration of a survey of 850 museum directors to assess the impacts of COVID-19 on the museum field. The survey asked the same questions as the first National Snapshot of COVID-19 Impact on United States Museums conducted in June, and gathered some new data and benchmark metrics for members. Museum directors responded to the AAM survey on behalf of their organizations, representing a broad cross-section of the field geographically, by size, and by discipline.
The sample of 850 museums provides a confidence level of 95 percent with a confidence interval of 3 percent for the population of AAM member museums. The data filters (by museum type, geographic region, and museum operating expenses) have smaller numbers and therefore higher margins of error. The research was conducted by AAM and Seattle-based firm, Wilkening Consulting.
Findings from the new AAM survey show museums are suffering prolonged stress and are anticipating a difficult and slow recovery:
Related:
Press Release
The post National Snapshot of COVID-19 Impact on United States Museums appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.
Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/12/national-snapshot-of-covid-19-impact-on-united-states-museums.htm