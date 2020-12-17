Always Essential: Valuing Direct Care Workers in Long-Term Care

Articles

Source: Kezia Scales, Michael J Lepore, Public Policy & Aging Report, Volume 30, Issue 4, 2020

From the abstract:

In the United States and worldwide, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has disproportionately impacted the long-term services and supports (LTSS) sector, which serves those individuals who are most at risk of morbidity and mortality from the disease. Although devastating, the crisis also, importantly, heightened the visibility of the direct care workforce—thanks to increased attention on the LTSS sector and extensive news coverage of the responsibilities and risks shouldered by these workers (Almendrala, 2020; Lyons, 2020; Quinton, 2020; Woods, 2020)—and catalyzed action to improve direct care job quality. This new momentum to improve direct care jobs builds on decades of efforts to reinvent the financing mechanisms, laws and policies, and regulatory processes that have historically marginalized this workforce. However, with the largest payer for LTSS in the United States being Medicaid, a means-tested public assistance program, past efforts to improve LTSS and elevate direct care jobs have tended to achieve incremental progress at best, and more often have ended in political gridlock or inertia (Lepore, 2019). Drawing on empirical data and historical and theoretical analyses of direct care work in the United States, this article examines how efforts to improve direct care jobs have historically been stymied by the incongruence between the moral value and material value attributed to this work (Lepore, 2008). We argue that this incongruity of values has not been sufficiently emphasized in past LTSS reform efforts, and recommend an approach for aligning these values in the post–COVID-19 era.

