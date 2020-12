Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 19:09 Hits: 0

A partisan fight over language that would terminate the Federal Reserve’s power to set up credit lending programs to backstop the fragile U.S. economy has emerged as a significant obstacle to getting a deal on a year-end COVID-19 relief package...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530697-fight-over-federal-reserve-powers-holding-up-year-end-deal