The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Economic Challenges for Parents During COVID-19

Category: Economy Hits: 2

Source: Ryan Sweet, Regional Financial Review, November 2020
(subscription required)
We explore how living with school-age children has affected decision-making during the pandemic. Households with children experienced sharper job and income losses than those whose children are not living at home, and female parents are more than twice as likely as men to reduce their work hours among couples living together.

The post Economic Challenges for Parents During COVID-19 appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/12/economic-challenges-for-parents-during-covid-19.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version