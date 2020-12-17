The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Student Loans, COVID-19 and Reform Needs

Source: Martin Wurm, Regional Financial Review, November 2020
(subscription required)
Despite concerns that student loan delinquencies and defaults may spike once deferment under the CARES Act expires at the end of 2020, most student loan debt is owned by high-income households, which are not likely to default and do not need such subsidies. Policy reform should be aimed to benefit lower-income and minority households, which are targeted by low-quality, for-profit schools and are much more likely to default

