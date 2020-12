Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 13:40 Hits: 7

Weekly jobless claims rose for the second week in a row according to a report released Thursday, reaching a seasonally adjusted 885,000 in the second week of December, according to the Labor Department.The claims were up 23,000 higher than the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/530624-weekly-jobless-claims-rise-to-885000