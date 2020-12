Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 14:49 Hits: 9

Stock markets opened to new record highs on Thursday, as hopes on Wall Street that the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine and an emerging relief deal in Congress overcame worries about rising weekly jobless claims. The S&P 500 opened up 23...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/530636-stocks-rise-to-record-highs-on-talk-of-covid-relief-deal