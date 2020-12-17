AEI’s favorite books of 2020

Articles

With 2020 coming to a close, we asked some of our scholars to tell us about their favorite books that they read this year. We’ve got something for everyone: public policy, history, fiction — you name it. Just in time for last-second Christmas gift ideas, too.

The library in AEI’s headquarters in Washington.

Kirsten Axelsen — Visiting Fellow, Health Care Policy

In 2020, we were asked to change our own behavior for our community’s health. Since empathy for others makes it easier to accept personal discomfort, I’m sharing my favorite books from 2020 that have empathy as a core theme.

In The Cat I Never Named, Amra Sabic-El-Rayess shares her experience as a Muslim teenager in the Bosnian genocide. One day, she is a popular teen with an integrated group of friends. The next day, she finds the non-Muslims evacuated because the town is to be attacked, with her Serbian friends leaving her to die without warning. She struggles to stay alive, succeeding thanks to her intellect and an adopted stray cat who pulls her away from harm on four separate occasions. Amra’s story is a stark reflection of the consequences of losing empathy.

I listened to Songteller, Dolly Parton’s autobiography, which is the only way to take in that book, as Dolly punctuates the text with her laugh and sings her lyrics. Only Dolly can raise such tough subjects ranging from suicide and unwanted pregnancy disarmingly and without judgement through song, and in doing so she connects people who often cannot speak to each other without shouting. Dolly’s work ethic and extraordinary ability to lift up others to bring glory to God are inspiring in a challenging year.

Talking to Strangers by Malcom Gladwell explores how our willingness to have faith in others is inherent to a functioning community. Gladwell’s book reflects on the role of communication and empathy as it relates to police violence, sexual assault, and international conflict. At its core, the book encourages us to approach others with humility and without judgement.

Ryan C. Berg — Research Fellow, Foreign and Defense Policy

Many conversations in US-Latin America policy are turning to the China question and so-called “debt trap diplomacy.” What are China’s ambitions in Latin America? Where does China prioritize Latin America with respect to its policy in the developing world? And is the region lost to China? Barbara Stallings answers these questions and more in Dependency in the Twenty-First Century? Stallings turns the age-old idea of dependency — usually a theoretical lens applied to US relations with Latin America — on its head, arguing that China is seeking to replace the United States by using market relations, linkages, and diplomatic leverage to command regional hegemony. As she parses the region, Stallings still places the US well ahead of China — where China has diplomatic leverage, it has lower levels of market relations and linkages, and vice versa. But the US cannot rest on its laurels forever.

In a time of great upheaval in US foreign policy, Rebecca Lissner and Mira Rapp-Hooper present a renewed vision for maintaining the international order in An Open World: How America Can Win the Contest for Twenty-First Century Order. Lissner and Rapp-Hooper argue persuasively for an American grand strategy that prioritizes “openness” as the means to protect democracy and advance prosperity in a world of rising powers. This means confronting authoritarian competitors that seek to create “closed spheres of influence.” To do so, the US must work with a variety of countries, both its traditional partners and those with which the country has little in common to forge diverse coalitions in defending an open world.

Karlyn Bowman — Senior Fellow, Politics and Public Opinion

The Age of Entitlement: America Since the Sixties, by Christopher Caldwell, is a searing commentary of the revolutions of the 1960s — including civil rights, the Vietnam War, a shift in immigration patterns, an expanded welfare state, and women’s liberation — and what he sees as their “staggeringly high cost” to the United States. Caldwell, formerly of the Weekly Standard and now writing for the Claremont Review of Books, has a talent for finding just the right material to illustrate his points, and he does so with verve. Whether you agree or disagree with his sweeping indictment, you will be drawn in to the argument of this talented journalist.

Hal Brands — Resident Scholar, Foreign and Defense Policy

The best book I read in 2020 was published nearly 80 years ago. Nicholas Spykman’s treatise, America’s Strategy in World Politics: The United States and the Balance of Power, is a classic of geopolitics. Written during World War II, it explained how geography had blessed the United States — but was insufficient to protect it in a world at risk. Modern technology had shrunk distance, turning oceans into highways for potential aggressors. A strategy based simply on defending the Western Hemisphere would ultimately risk leaving a democratic America isolated and vulnerable to aggressive authoritarian regimes. The United States thus needed a forward defense, based on holding positions in Eastern Asia and Western Europe in order to prevent any hostile power from dominating the Eurasian landmass. Spykman died in 1943, after Washington had entered the war but before it had committed to a peacetime grand strategy that bore the unmistakable imprint of his ideas. As the United States again confronts a rising challenge to the Eurasian balance, this time presented by an autocratic China and a resurgent Russia, Spykman’s ideas are as relevant as ever.

Elisabeth Braw — Visiting Fellow, Foreign and Defense Policy

This year, I decided I should learn more about the oil business. I did, but the reading — valuable though it was — often caused me to fall asleep. Books that had the opposite effect included Jim Mattis’s Call Sign Chaos, Richard Evans’s trilogy about the history of the Third Reich, and Odd Arne Westad’s The Cold War: A World History. But I especially want to highlight Orlando Figes’s The Whisperers: Private Life in Stalin’s Russia because it focuses on ordinary people.

The Whisperers documents the terrifying and paranoid lives lived by Soviet citizens during Stalin’s reign of terror — lives where a callous neighbor’s lie could cause the arrest, deportation, and open-ended penal camp punishment of a blameless person. It meant life in collective apartments where privacy was impossible and snooping endemic. For farmers, it meant being deported as a “kulak” simply because the kulak quota needed filling. And because this reign of terror had nothing to do with ideology and everything to do with personal vendettas, it meant a life where nobody dared to express opinions, often not even to their families. It was the life of the whisperers. Is such a life — where one simply subsists — worth living?

Nick Eberstadt — Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy

One of my preferred escapes during this annus horribilis has been musing about history’s “what ifs”. Past events may be fixed and immutable, but they were not predestined. The historical hand we were dealt is just one of the innumerable outcomes that could have been. Informed, disciplined speculation about what could have been is one of the great fascinations of the past — and can make wonderful reading.

Nowadays, World War II is typically the unhappy hunting ground for “alternative history” exercises. The best of these remains The Man in the High Castle, Philip K. Dick’s inspired and riveting 1962 depiction of life in an alternative America, defeated in WWII and partitioned into a Nazi-Occupied eastern zone, a West Coast administered by Imperial Japan’s trade authorities, and the neutral Rocky Mountain buffer zone, a playground for a nascent resistance and Axis Power intrigue. (Read the book before you decide whether to watch Amazon’s TV version.)

The eerily prophetic Philip K. Dick is a hard act to follow. But the list of honorable mentions for thought-provoking “alternate WWIIs” would surely include:

Len Deighton’s SS-GB, an adventure whose protagonist is a London detective superintendent who must answer to Shutzstaffel overlords in a surrendered Britain nominally run by a puppet Parliament;

Fatherland, Robert Harris’ tale, set in victorious postwar Berlin in the 1960s on the eve on the immense celebration planned for the Fuehrer’s 75th birthday, of an ordinary civilian police or Kripo investigation of the murder of a Wannsee Konferenz participant — and an apparent conspiracy to kill off the rest of the surviving authors of the Holocaust;

and The Berlin Project, Gregory Benford’s spellbinder in which the Manhattan Project develops The Bomb in 1944; physicist Benford makes the science of that fateful race accessible to the lay thriller aficionado (spoiler alert: the downtown real estate market in Germany’s capital is in for some unexpected dislocations).

Readers have not yet been regaled with “alternative histories” of the Cold War — another momentous saga ripe for re-casting by gifted masters — but I am hoping to read some of these eventually, too. (What, for example, if Yuri Andropov’s kidneys had held out for another ten years—until 1994…)

Jonah Goldberg — Asness Chair in Applied Liberty

If, like so many other people, I wasn’t exhausted by politics, I might recommend my friend Tevi Troy’s rollicking book Fight House: Rivalries in the White House from Truman to Trump. But as it sometimes feels as if civilization is hanging by a thread, I feel obliged to recommend a book about … thread, and all the things we get from it.

As my esteemed colleagues at AEI have been pointing out for years, the difficulty with getting skeptics on board the “liberal democratic capitalism is good” train is that people aren’t emotionally moved by line graphs that show how good the world really is. Statistics don’t get people out of bed in the morning (well, most people at least). In the past, I’ve tackled this problem by writing philosophical arguments for modernity specifically aimed at skeptics who are discomfited by it.

This year, however, saw a different contribution that provided a nitty-gritty chronicling of how one of humankind’s most important industries evolved. Virginia Postrel’s fantastic book, The Fabric of Civilization: How Textiles Made the World, details how items we hardly think about in the modern world — the clothes on our backs (clothing is definitely thought about less during the pandemic), decorative fabrics, and simple textile-based tools used for millennia such as rope — required tremendous back-breaking labor for our ancestors.

Postrel knows just how nerdy her audience is and figures that if you’re in for a penny, you’re in for a pound. The book is replete with mind-boggling details, such as how the modern world might have been completely different if it weren’t for one specific genetic mutation of cotton, and how long it used to take to produce a single square inch of fabric (Answer: too long).

Jim Harper — Visiting Fellow, Domestic Policy

The year 2020 was tough for people who care about equality but don’t care for the combative, censorious, Cultural Revolutionary group-shaming of its most vocal proponents. My personal exploration of this area brought me to Racecraft: The Soul of Inequality in American Life. It has become one of the books I esteem most, rivaling James C. Scott’s Seeing Like a State for exposing new ways of thinking about how people and institutions work (or don’t).

That neologism, “racecraft,” does the book justice. Whatever verities there are in the concept of race are vastly overshadowed by collective mental conjurings. Widely held beliefs about race — and belief in race — are the product of a vast infrastructure of mental habits, language, politics, history, and more. They trap us in the painful, enervating, sometimes deadly struggles this year put on exhibit so starkly.

The escape from contemporary social sorcery doesn’t require one to adopt every idea laid out in Racecraft. Pairing it with Charles Murray’s new book, Human Diversity: The Biology of Gender, Race, and Class, will produce wonderful harmonies in the mind and sometimes jangling discord, all toward better understanding of a fundamental American topic.

Rick Hess — Director, Education Policy

There are hundreds of books written on American education each year. Few are of more than glancing interest to those who aren’t education careerists. But two volumes this year stood out from the crowd. Last spring, Fordham Institute’s Checker Finn and Mike Petrill edited How to Educate an American: The Conservative Vision for Tomorrow’s Schools. In this terrific collection, a who’s who of conservative thinkers — almost all of them from outside of education (and featuring a number of your AEI faves) — sketch an incisive, values-driven vision of what conservatives should champion when it comes to schooling. The result is a heartening, energizing take on what schools can and should mean in a free nation.

And then the invaluable, indefatigable Thomas Sowell penned Charter Schools and Their Enemies this summer. Even as the celebrated KIPP charter schools were abandoning their “work hard, be nice” slogan out of deference to woke sensibilities and as moderate Democrats were backing away from their support for charter schools, Sowell issued this ferocious, data-driven brief for charter schools, which doubles as a blistering critique of their enemies. Even for those with only a casual interest in education, these two volumes are well worth your time.

Benedic Ippolito — Resident Scholar, Economic Policy

Patrick Radden Keefe’s Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland was both one of the most gripping and enlightening books I read this year. Centered around the mysterious abduction of a single mother, Jean McConville, the book traces its way through the tragic and violent Northern Ireland conflict. Having grown up after The Troubles, it’s almost hard to imagine this is recent history. (Gerry Adams did what before political life!?) For less informed observers like myself, it also transformed the seemingly mundane deliberations over Brexit and formal border arrangements with the Republic of Ireland into a high wire act.

John Konicki — Assistant Editor, AEIdeas; Research Associate, Economic Policy

2020 gave us two terrific books on American polarization which complement each other nicely.

Ezra Klein’s Why We’re Polarized explains rising polarization through the concept of partisan identity. Simply put, the political parties we belong to have become an intrinsic part of who we are, leading to massive cognitive bias and outgroup hostility. As Klein shows, this process renders our political institutions either ineffective or complicit in making things worse. It’s a masterful recounting of the academic literature on polarization.

Meanwhile, David French’s Divided We Fall: America’s Secession Threat and How to Restore Our Nation ably describes the substance around which Americans are polarized. Namely, both political factions are driven by narratives built on decades of political, ideological, and cultural grievances. French recounts these narratives in a manner that is both empathetic and comprehensive, and he intuitively explains how they drive the intense resentment and fear that each side has of the other.

While the books’ solutions are partially at odds — Klein advocates making our political system more responsive to the will of democratic majorities and therefore more effective, whereas French insists that the solution is to embrace federalism, allowing America diversity to thrive at the local level — both come to these conclusions through good faith and convincing insight, and both are well worth your time.

Kevin Kosar — Resident Scholar, Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies

This year is the 50th anniversary of the publication of Edward C. Banfield’s The Unheavenly City, an occasion that inspired me to re-read this terrific book. Banfield was affiliated with AEI for many years, and may well have been the earliest domestic policy neocon. The Unheavenly City addressed the crime, rioting, and other troubles that erupted in America’s cities in the 1960s. It concluded that most of the metropolitan problems are difficult to solve because they are innate to cities and driven by several demographic, technological, economic, and cultural factors.

Another book I enjoyed is a new one: Fergus Bordewich’s Congress at War: How Republican Reformers Fought the Civil War, Defied Lincoln, Ended Slavery, and Remade America. It richly depicts a national legislature that truly behaved like the first branch of government. It enacted policies that enabled the nation to endure and win the war, and it pushed Lincoln to more aggressively confront the South.

Lastly, I chuckled my way through Christopher Buckley’s 2007 Boomsday, a Swiftian send-up of DC and America’s Social Security deficit politics. The solution? Have the government incentivize Boomers to off themselves at age 70, an idea only slightly nuttier than some others proposed in 2020.

Desmond Lachman — Resident Fellow, Economic Policy

Two key economic challenges for the incoming Biden administration will be to undo the damage inflicted by the Trump administration on the world trade system and to level the economic playing field with China. In addressing those challenges, Joe Biden would do well to read Anne Krueger’s International Trade: What Everyone Needs to Know and Paul Blustein’s Schism: China, America, and the Fracturing of the Global Financial System.

Anne Krueger makes a persuasive case as to how the open multilateral trade system that emerged after the Second World War ushered in a period of unparalleled global economic growth. She warns of the risks that now threaten the open world trade system, and she makes an impassioned plea for the US to return to a multilateral approach to trade issues and to resume its traditional international economic leadership role.

Paul Blustein makes a compelling case for having the World Trade Organization (WTO) be the principal instrument for dealing with Beijing in the US effort to get China to play by the rules. However, he insists that China should be treated as the trading system’s single biggest problem — a problem which merits a concerted campaign by Washington to rally like-minded countries to ensure that the WTO’s rules are fully enforced with respect to China’s trade practices.

Yuval Levin — Director, Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies

We Americans have increasingly become aware that we are living through something of a social crisis. It involves a staggeringly broad set of symptoms — from blinding polarization to widespread institutional dysfunction to a pervasive sense of alienation and, for some, even despair. But they are all consequences of a collapse of solidarity over the course of the past half-century.

Many books have tried to diagnose this problem. Few have offered plausible paths forward. But Robert Putnam and Shaylyn Romney Garrett do just that in The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again.

Their core insight is that the heights of solidarity from which America has fallen since the middle of the 20th century were themselves reached by a steady ascent over the prior half-century. Gilded Age America was deeply divided in ways that eerily mirror our own time, and it recovered its solidarity in ways that we could learn from now. Through historical analysis and an ingenious engagement with social-scientific data, they offer a roadmap for a restoration of American solidarity that is rooted not in wishful thinking but in our own experience, and that therefore points toward realistic hope.

Charles Murray — F. A. Hayek Emeritus Chair in Cultural Studies

I loved two books this year. “Loved” doesn’t mean they made me happy. On the contrary, they triggered borderline depression. But both are brilliant examples of cultural and political analysis.

One is The New York Times columnist Ross Douthat’s The Decadent Society: How We Became the Victims of Our Own Success. The topic of decadence lends itself to silly sky-is-falling exaggerations, but Douthat resists them. Some of his insights will startle you — for example, that we are in an age of technological stagnation — but you have to take his evidence seriously.

The other book I loved is Christopher Caldwell’s The Age of Entitlement: America Since the 1960s. Caldwell does something I have never seen anyone attempt: contemplate the full impact of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Act itself was nobly inspired. It attempted to set right a unique, centuries-long injustice done to African Americans. But it also let loose unintended consequences that have deformed the American project beyond recognition, displacing the core American ideal of treating everyone as an individual with a labyrinthine legal regime to punish transgressions against groups. The Age of Entitlement sank without a trace — partly because of the pandemic, I suppose, but I think also partly because of a tacit conspiracy of silence. Its thesis amounts to secular heresy.

Brent Orrell — Resident Fellow, Domestic Policy

With a bleak COVID-19 winter bearing down, a convulsive presidential transition in the offing, and a nation that, if you squint at it hard enough through the distorting lens of Twitter, appears to be coming apart at the seams, what could be better than some apocalyptic literature? If you’re looking for books to stoke your fears and keep you awake and entertained in the long, dark nights ahead, I have two to recommend: The End of October, by Lawrence Wright and The Second Sleep, by Robert Harris.

These are two very different but equally compelling books of prophesy. Wright, best known for his history of 9/11, The Looming Tower, brings the sensibilities of a journalist to his task, researching and writing End of October before the name “Wuhan” became a common-place. He foretold, with chilling accuracy, how a pandemic might unfold in the era of Trump. In contrast, Harris is writer of first-rate thrillers who pulls off what few novelists can: not just taking you into the mind of the clergyman protagonist but giving you his feelings as he discovers a hidden apocalyptic past and an unknown future.

Mark Perry — Scholar, Economic Policy

In a year with heightened national attention focused on America’s racial disparities in education, income, wealth, and the criminal justice system comes an extremely well-timed book by economist Thomas Sowell titled Charter Schools and Their Enemies. Beyond being noteworthy for the attention the book brings to an important national discussion on race and education, it’s also remarkable because it’s Sowell’s 56th book, published on his 90th birthday in June.

Sowell dedicates his book “to those children whose futures hang in the balance” and warns that the country faces an “urgent task of educating young people in the skills that will determine what kind of future they will have available as adults.” It’s those children and young people whose futures are most at risk, many of them black, who stand to benefit the most from the conclusion Sowell reaches in his data-driven, rigorously researched book: The most proven and successful way to close the educational gap between blacks and their more academically successful white and Asian counterparts is to facilitate the expansion of charter schools in the US. As the national discussion on race moves forward, Sowell’s book should be used as a roadmap for one of the most effective methods of advancing the lives of young blacks in America: more charter schools to allow inner-city students and their parents to escape failing traditional public schools, which are one of the biggest roadblocks to a successful future.

James Pethokoukis — DeWitt Wallace Fellow; Editor, AEIdeas

The authors of many of my favorite 2020 books ended up as guests on my weekly Political Economy podcast here at AEIdeas. Among them: Anton Howes, author ofArts and Minds: How the Royal Society of Arts Changed a Nation; Toby Ord, author of The Precipice: Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity; and Matt Ridley, author of How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom. So I certainly recommend reading those books and then listening to the podcast as kind of a director’s commentary.

As it happens, the best television show I watched in 2020 was also the best book I read in 2020: Civilisation: A Personal Viewby Kenneth Clark. The book is a compilation of the beautifully written scripts used for the famous 1968 documentary where the art historian led BBC viewers through the sweep of Western architecture, art, and philosophy since the Dark Ages. Not only is Civilisation a breathtaking exploration of our cultural heritage, but it contains many lessons for a modern society that at times seems exhausted and other times ready for new adventures. In the first chapter/episode, Clark explains that, of course, “a civilization requires a modicum of material prosperity — enough to provide a little leisure. But, far more, it requires confidence — confidence in the society in which one lives, belief in its philosophy, belief in its laws, and confidence in one’s own mental powers.”

Danielle Pletka — Senior Fellow, Foreign and Defense Policy

Leadership matters in foreign policy. No matter what polls suggest, the reality is that when a president seeks to rally the nation on a matter of national security, much of the nation is inclined to follow. Americans are also inclined to rally around the flag when attacked. We saw this in 1941, when Pearl Harbor led America to turn on a dime from heavily favoring neutrality to entering war with Japan and then Europe. But the public gets tired of war, and that enthusiasm wanes quickly. Without presidential leadership, support evaporates.

Understanding these two phenomena — the importance of leadership and the difficulty of sustaining public support over time — only makes the job done by Winston Churchill during the Blitz all the more magnificent. Erik Larsen isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but I love his ability to weave contemporaneous diary entries together with public reporting to convey a sense of Churchill and London during the Blitz of 1940-1941 in The Splendid and the Vile.

Twenty-nine thousand were killed in the Blitz, and almost the same number were seriously wounded. 44,652 civilians died throughout England. But even so, the British stayed strong and prevailed. Why? Winston Churchill. This lovely and very worthwhile book chronicles the man’s tremendous leadership and his hard-won success in teaching his countrymen “the art of being fearless.” As War Cabinet secretary Edward Bridges wrote, “Only he had the power to make the nation believe that it could win.”

Kyle Pomerleau — Resident Fellow, Economic Policy

This year, I read two books on issues that may end up defining the Trump era: growing federal budget deficits and skepticism of globalism.

William Gale, in Fiscal Therapy: Curing America’s Debt Addiction and Investing in the Future, carefully outlines the fiscal challenges facing the federal government’s budget over the next several decades and why fiscal policy needs reform. Gale’s detailed reforms seek to address the federal debt while improving Social Security, healthcare, the safety net, and the tax code. He includes budget scores with each reform so you can check his math (it adds up!).

In Open: The Progressive Case for Free Trade, Immigration, and Global Capital, Kimberly Clausing argues that trade with other countries and immigration are important to the United States economy. Along the way, she provides accessible explanations of important concepts such as how a country’s balance between saving and investment drives the trade deficit or surplus, not the particulars of trade deals. She concludes the book with proposals to address issues such as economic inequality, climate change, and multinational corporation tax avoidance.

Both books are remarkably engaging and filled with interesting data and charts. One may not agree with all the proposed reforms in either book, but both authors — leaders in their respective fields — make thoughtful cases for their proposals. And as someone who studies tax policy, I greatly appreciate that tax reform was a major part of their books.

Angela Rachidi — Rowe Scholar, Poverty Studies

We have seen policy proposals in recent months (and years) that would fundamentally alter America’s social safety net. Elected officials advocate for bringing student debt relief to the well off, replacing private health insurance with state-run care, and guaranteeing a basic income to all. My favorite read for 2020 was Gertrude Himmelfarb’s 1994 book, The De-Moralization of Society, because it provides a Victorian-age perspective on why such policies would have been misguided then, and remain so today.

Himmelfarb’s chapter on poverty illustrates the harm created by government overreach when it undermines societal virtues. In referencing the English Poor Laws, she wrote: “By guaranteeing to all the means of subsistence as a legal right, England had relieved the poor in more than the obvious sense — relieved them of the pains of acute poverty, but relieved them too of the obligation to work and to maintain themselves.” Each year, the US safety net transfers billions of dollars to low-income households, resulting in the lowest poverty rates on record. Yet we still face extreme social ills — declining labor force participation, increasing dependence, and weakening social ties. Himmelfarb’s book offers a reminder that the answer to these problems is unlikely to come from government transfers, but instead from a return to our virtues.

Dalibor Rohac — Resident Scholar, Foreign and Defense Policy

What if, instead of being symptoms of decline, the recent turbulences in America’s political life were markers of its reinvention as a unique and original civilization, distinct from the liberal democracies of Europe, and better positioned to capitalize on its creativity and dynamism? What if, furthermore, central to this reinvention was an unmooring of political life in the United States from reality? Today, America’s “democracy [is] less the incorporation of input from voters than the constant appeal to viewers with new content, new projects and new possibilities,” Bruno Maçães argues in his 2020 book, History Has Begun: The Birth of a New America.

In normal times, the central claim of the book would seem farfetched — as would some of its corollaries. “The real world has many disadvantages,” Maçães writes. “What happens in reality cannot be undone. And the real world is one: there is no place there for contradictions or even for multiple versions of the same experience.”

In a year that offered more fantastical plot twists than any television show, the plausibility of the idea that American politics has become in some sense unreal cannot be dismissed out of hand — even if one suspects, as I do, that the untethering of politics from reality risks having truly pernicious consequences.

Kori Schake — Director, Foreign and Defense Policy Studies

The best art exhibit I’ve ever been to was “Dream and Reality: Vienna 1879-1930.” It opened on an elegant stairwell; reviewed the sensual luxuriance of Weiner Werkstätte design, Klimt’s paintings, and Freud’s ideas; and ended on a blood-stained World War I battlefield. Reading David Olusoga’s work conjures the same whiplash. His book Civilisations: First Contact / The Cult of Progress tells the story of how interactions between cultures change societies. In particular, he focuses on Europe’s trajectory between 1897 — with its surprise at the sophistication of Benin bronze sculpture — and World War I, which shattered Europe’s belief in its civilizational superiority. Olusoga’s work reminds me that we construct our identities by choosing what matters to us as societies and telling stories that relay those values.

Phil Klay’s collection of short stories, Redeployment, is the best of a very strong field of writing about our contemporary wars by Americans, winning the National Book Award in 2014. He’s now written a novel, Missionaries, about the “combat commute” between the wars by service men, journalists, and their families. Set in Colombia — in what is considered a successful counterinsurgency — the Americans envy Colombians fighting in their own country because their citizens have to care about their wars in ways Americans are largely insulated from. The feel of the book is captured in the poignancy of a Colombian officer, confronted by his collegiate human rights-campaigning daughter, thinking, “If her generation were ever so safe that they could look on mine with disgust, that would only mean that my life’s work had been successful.”

Sita Nataraj Slavov — Visiting Scholar, Economic Policy

Two books I’ve read this year have left a lasting impression. The first is A Short Stay in Hell, a 2012 work of fiction by Steven L. Peck. The protagonist is a devout Mormon who learns, upon dying, that Zoroastrianism is the one true religion. He and other nonbelievers are sent to Hell, which is a library containing every book that can possibly be written — finite but unthinkably large to the human mind. Most books are nonsensical permutations of characters — but escaping requires finding the book that tells the story of your earthly life. The story unfolds in that setting as a haunting reflection on infinitude and hopelessness.

The second is Jonathan Haidt’s The Righteous Mind, also published in 2012. For those already familiar with Haidt’s work from his shorteressays, the book lays out his moral foundations theory in a more complete and satisfying way. Haidt explains how we are evolved to share six moral instincts or “tastebuds” — care, fairness, loyalty, authority, sanctity, and liberty — although we vary in our sensitivity to each one. The book increases self-awareness and promotes understanding of those who vote differently from us — a must-read for anyone seeking political reconciliation in today’s polarized environment.

Christina Hoff Sommers — Resident Scholar, Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment — the amendment that secured the vote for women. This year should’ve been celebratory. Instead, we saw an outpouring of books and articles denouncing the Suffragists as elitist and racist. The once-iconic feminists — Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton — have been subject to special censure. These heroic women may have led a world-changing movement for nearly a half-century, but today it is the fashion to comb through their lives and judge them on their worst moments.

In this sea of reckless denunciation, I found an island of sanity: Fighting Chance: The Struggle Over Woman Suffrage and Black Suffrage in Reconstruction America, by the historian Faye Dudden. (It came out in 2011, but I read it this year.) It’s a careful, honest, and fair-minded review of the record. Dudden makes room for complexity and human failings. She doesn’t absolve Anthony or Stanton of all wrongs, but she shows the absurdity and inhumanity of reducing these complicated, formidable life-long abolitionists and proponents of universal suffrage to “racists.” Fighting Chance reminds us that cynicism about historical figures can distort understanding just as much as naive valorization.

Ryan Streeter — Director, Domestic Policy Studies

Greg Woolf’s The Life and Death of Ancient Cities: A Natural History is an enlightening tour through humanity’s first waves of urbanization. We tend to think that the rapid urbanization of the past century and a half is a new thing, but Woolf shows us that periods of urbanization have come and gone through the millennia.

Woolf’s story begins in Mesopotamia around 4000 B.C. and looks at how urban civilizations grew in the Near East and then elsewhere around the world, and how they fell. The Mediterranean was a late adopter but eventually became a bustling basin of urban life that set the stage for the Greek and Roman actors whose books, poems, and histories we know well. Relatively inhospitable to agriculture compared to regions throughout the Near East, cities were central to the Mediterranean’s rise economically and politically.

Various combinations of trade, empire, religion, and ecology combined to bring people together to construct the basics of urban life, which were remarkably similar around the world among people who never had exposure to each other. There is a universality to the urbanizing impulse among human beings, especially as their political and economic aspirations grow more sophisticated. But as Woolf shows, there is nothing permanent about even the most advanced cities, especially if the nation in which they are situated falters.

Bret Swanson — Visiting Fellow, Domestic Policy

There are many bland books about “innovation,” but in How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom, Matt Ridley managed to combine the exhilarating stories of innovators (many of them little known) with big contributions to our understanding of the process of innovation and the conditions under which it flourishes — namely, freedom.

Speaking of innovation, longtime environmental activist Michael Shellenberger came to understand how technology and economic growth are the solutions to, not the causes of, green worries. Instead of killing the planet as he’d long believed, more energy is necessary to lift human living standards while also improving the natural world around us. Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All persuasively argues that anti-energy panic is the real enemy.

Who knew a mathematician turned investor would have the best stories ever? Counting cards in Las Vegas with the father of information theory, Claude Shannon, is about as good as it gets. In A Man For All Markets: From Las Vegas to Wall Street, How I Beat the Dealer and the Market, Edward O. Thorp tells his life story, from academic to gambler (where he beat, and was banned from, the casinos) to investor (where he launched quantitative finance, beat Wall Street, evaded Rudy Giuliani, and spotted Bernie Madoff’s scam nearly two decades early).

Even for someone so extensively written about, Churchill: Walking with Destiny by Andrew Roberts was a terrifically engaging history of an all-time hero.

Stan Veuger — Resident Scholar, Economic Policy

Thinking about Democracy: Power Sharing and Majority Rule in Theory and Practice is a collection of articles by prominent political scientist Arend Lijphart. The articles cover a variety of topics, but I would highlight chapters 2 and 6, which discuss consociational democracy and constitutional design for divided societies. Chapter 2 focuses on the potential for deliberate efforts by the leaders of subcultures to counteract cultural fragmentation (or, if you will, polarization) so as to achieve political stability beyond what might be expected in a divided society, as well as some of the behaviors and institutions that facilitate such efforts. Chapter 6 focuses more directly on the design of such institutions — ones that allow for stability-enhancing power-sharing arrangements between divided groups.

Robert G. Hoyland’s In God’s Path: The Arab Conquests and the Creation of an Islamic Empire is an attempt to demystify and demythify the Arab conquests of the seventh and eighth centuries. It pays appropriate attention to the broader geopolitical context of the conquests and is quite effective in noting the fits and starts with which they occurred. A little more emphasis on tax policy than usual as well, which pleased me.

Matt Weidinger — Rowe Fellow, Poverty Studies

General Stanley McChrystal’s 2013 biography My Share of the Task (a phrase drawn from the Army Ranger creed) isn’t new. But it’s my favorite read this year, including as a reminder of the many sacrifices military families quietly bear every year. Full disclosure: My oldest son — a Ranger of the generation behind McChrystal — highly recommended the book to me, and rightly so.

Charting his service from West Point through commands in Iraq and Afghanistan, McChrystal reviews an era of rapid change for the military from the end of the Vietnam era through the Global War on Terror. After 9/11, he focuses on his command team’s role in cutting red tape and developing innovative tactics — especially gathering and swiftly deploying intelligence — to combat the metastasizing terror threat in Iraq. His motto “Focus on the war you are in, not the war you want” offers lessons that extend far beyond the battlefield.

McChrystal describes military life as an intensely personal experience for himself, his wife, and the families they lead and support through often long deployments. As many American families celebrate holidays apart this year, it’s worth recalling how this is the norm for many military families — and appreciating their extraordinary sacrifice.

Adam White — Resident Scholar, Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies

Where December is filled with religious and secular traditions, January brings civic ones. At each presidential inauguration, America returns to the Capitol, in spirit if not in person, to witness the newly elected president swearing an oath prescribed by the Constitution and delivering an inaugural address. If we take the ceremony and traditions for granted, it is only because our first president did not. George Washington recognized that the new Constitution hung in the balance with his presidency; what he made presidential would become precedential.

In The First Inauguration: George Washington and the Invention of the Republic, professor Stephen Howard Browne recounts Washington’s journey from Mount Vernon to New York’s Federal Hall. We see how Washington’s deliberate choices — how to travel, what to where, where to stay, what to say — were all carefully calibrated to exemplify the new American republicanism. Professor Browne also focuses on the people themselves, including the crowds who met Washington at each stop along the way to celebrate his arrival and the arrival of the new constitution government itself. It was “a series of remarkable performances,” he writes, “orchestrated rituals of affirmation that contributed powerfully to the sense of shared identity and aspiration on which the very idea of America depended.”

Professor Browne and I discuss his book in a January 2021 episode of AEI’s Unprecedential podcast.

