The deduction for state and local taxes and the middle class

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 19:23 Hits: 7

Since the passage of the 2017 tax law, several Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate have been working to repeal the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction. One of the primary arguments that these lawmakers make in favor of repeal is that it would provide relief to middle-class families. Representative Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) has called the SALT cap repeal “critical middle-class tax relief.” For this to be true, one needs to use an overly broad definition of the middle class.

The concept of “middle class” is somewhat difficult to define in the United States. Surveys reveal that around half of all households self-identify as middle class, including households that earn between $55,000 and $166,000. In addition, there is no agreed-upon definition of middle class among researchers. Researchers use definitions that include households with income between $13,000 a year to $230,000.

United States Senator Chuck Schumer talks about the SALT deduction issue and Trump tax cut bill, while standing in front of a home on Carolyn Avenue in White Plains Aug. 13, 2019.Senator Schumer In White Plains

While there may be no single definition of “middle class,” a reasonable starting point should be the distribution of income in the United States. According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), median income, by adjusted gross income (AGI) was $44,556 in 2018. The same data show that tax filers reporting $153,166 in AGI earn more income than 90 percent of tax filers in the United States.

Households in the top 10 percent, not the middle of the income distribution, would primarily benefit from eliminating the SALT deduction cap. According to a Tax Foundation estimate, eliminating the SALT deduction cap would provide the largest benefit to the top 5- and 1-percent of households — tax filers reporting more than roughly $219,840 and $545,978 in AGI, respectively. Households in the upper-middle-income quintiles would see negligible tax cuts, and tax filers in the middle of the income distribution would see roughly no benefit.

Some Democratic lawmakers are correct when they state that the SALT deduction cap has a larger impact in states like New York than in other jurisdictions. New York has slightly higher-than-average incomes and taxes. However, income differences are not so great that they change the overall picture. Median AGI is only slightly higher in New York than the overall US median ($45,749 vs. $44,556). The general pattern that the SALT cap primarily impacts high-income households still holds in states like New York.

That said, even in states such as New York and New Jersey it is somewhat rare that a taxpayer faced a tax increase at all due to the 2017 tax law. The SALT cap was only one of several provisions that changed after 2017. The standard deduction and the child tax credit were expanded, the personal exemption was eliminated, the Alternative Minimum Tax was scaled back, and tax rates were lowered across-the-board. The net result is that very few tax filers faced a tax increase. Among all households in the United States, about 6.3 percent saw a tax increase, and among households in New York, the share was 8.3 percent.

There are arguments in favor of a full SALT deduction. My colleague Stan Veuger provides a few here. However, it’s hard to make the case that its repeal amounts to a middle-class tax break.

The post The deduction for state and local taxes and the middle class appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/the-deduction-for-state-and-local-taxes-and-the-middle-class/