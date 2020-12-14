Why does the US spend so much on health care? My long-read Q&A with Amitabh Chandra

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 14 December 2020

President-elect Biden will likely enter office with an interest in improving Obamacare at the margin, perhaps by adding a public option. On his left, progressive activists insist on pushing Medicare for All. On his right, the Republican Party seems to lack any coherent health care plan at all. And as this all unfolds, health care spending in the United States continues to increase and continues to take up more of our GDP than any other developed country in the world. Can we do better? If so, how? I recently explored these questions with Amitabh Chandra.

Amitabh is the John H. Makin Visiting Scholar here at AEI, where his work focuses on the economics of health care policy. In addition, he is a professor at both Harvard Business School and the director of health policy research at the Harvard Kennedy School, a member of the Congressional Budget Office’s Panel of Health Advisers, and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Pethokoukis: I would like health care reforms that both reduce spending and improve health care outcomes for the American people. Is that a hard thing to do? Is that an impossible thing to do? Do we know how to do it, but we just don’t have the will? Are any of those three things true?

Chandra: I think that’s the wrong goal, actually. I don’t think it’s actually right to say we want to reduce health care spending. We might want to — there’s a lot of evidence that we could achieve the same outcomes but spend less if we spent it more effectively. I think you’re right about that. But if you think about a lot of the work that we need to do, it requires us to spend more.

For example, if people are worried about the uninsured, we’re going to have to spend more to fix that. If people think we need to be doing more care coordination, that requires us to spend more. If people say, “We need more telemedicine,” that requires us to spend more. So again, I think there’s a lot of things that we can do to improve health care, but those things will actually require us to spend more.

That’s not to say that there isn’t waste in the system, but it all comes down to whether we can figure out where that waste is and whether we can remove. So with respect to having a conversation on, “How do we make spending 18 percent of GDP on health care go down to 17 percent of spending of GDP on health care?” I don’t think we know how to do that. And I also don’t think it’s a desirable goal.

I think there’s a perception that America spends, as you said, 18 percent of GDP on health care while other countries spend a smaller share, and the difference between those two shares is waste of some sort. And not only is it waste, but Americans are not getting as good of outcomes. So if we just organize our system smarter, more like some other country’s system, we could reduce our spending on health care as a share of GDP to their level and get these supposedly better outcomes. That’s a view that’s out there.

I think people like you and I should be working hard to acknowledge the kernels of truth in that view but also not to over-amplify it, because large parts of that view are just entirely incorrect. Let me provide a few reasons why I think it’s incorrect.

The first is this: One reason we spend more is that (at least in the pharmaceutical industry) the rest of the world is spending too little. The rest of the world is benefiting from American innovation. If you take a rich and large country like Australia, their spending on the prescription drug market is about 5 percent of what it is in the United States. The Australian GDP is not 5 percent of the American GDP — it’s a lot larger than 5 percent of American GDP. So the fact that the amount Australians spend on their prescription drug market is only 5 percent of ours is giving us an indication for what a good deal they’re getting by free-riding on innovation that we’re producing. I don’t have a problem with the free-riding, but that’s one reason the Australians, the Canadians, the British end up spending less.

The second reason is many of these countries are actually poorer than the United States. That might not be obvious to travelers who land at Heathrow Airport and spend time in London. But let’s just be very clear that American incomes are about 25 percent higher than incomes in the UK. 25 percent higher is a big number. And we know that as people get richer, we spend more on health care. So if we’re 25 percent richer, you will get 25 percent more health care spending in the US just by virtue of higher incomes. That’s not more waste. That’s just a result of higher incomes.

Also, I think it’s very easy to say their health care system gets you the same outcomes as our health care system. It might, but it also might not. Let’s just be very clear: If you go to an NHS hospital, you will be in a ward. And I don’t know what the size of these wards are, but wards tend to have 20 to 25 patients in there. In the US, if you go to any hospital, you will not be in a ward. You probably will have a private or semi-private room. If I get my tumor imaged by a hospital in the United States, maybe they’re using a 2 or 3 Tesla MRI machine. In the UK, maybe they’re using a 0.5 Tesla machine. These very small differences in attributes can generate very large differences in prices. Again, just to be very clear, I’m not arguing that our system is better. Maybe we don’t need a 3 Tesla machine. But to the extent that people want the 3 Tesla machine in the United States, they’re going to have to spend a lot more, and there’s really no way to get UK health care without losing the 3 Tesla machine.

The third reason I really take issue with a lot of these comparisons across countries is that knowing whether the prices are too high in the US hinges on understanding whether the forces that determine these prices would result in desirable or undesirable changes in the quality of care that’s delivered. So, let me explain why a lot of health care spending is on labor: Something like 60 percent of health care spending is on labor. And these labor wages depend on forces outside of the health care system, such as the wages that aspiring physicians would be paid if they chose to become lawyers instead. So we don’t really know how to whack the salaries of doctors in the United States without completely affecting who goes into medicine in the United States.

Here’s another way to think about this: When you compare the wage distribution in Canada to the wage distribution in the United States, people like lawyers, electrical engineers, and computer scientists are also earning less money in Canada. So one reason why American health care is expensive is that everything is expensive in the United States. It’s not a unique problem to health care itself.

So at the end of the day, I come back to where I started. If we’re interested in increasing the efficiency of American health care, we should constantly be asking whether the health outcomes we get are too high or too low relative to how much that was spent to achieve them. Which is very different than saying, “Gee, let’s adopt these pieces from the UK, but let’s not adopt those other pieces from the UK. Let’s adopt these pieces from Canada but somehow not adopt these other pieces from Canada.”

Canada, for example, doesn’t really have very generous prescription drug insurance coverage. If you were a spinal muscular atrophy patient in Canada, most of them would not have coverage for Nusinersen. It’s impossible to just adopt some pieces of the Canadian system without also saying no to Nusinersen. So I think that we have to improve the honesty of this conversation if we really are going to engage with the cross-national literature.

Why don’t you have a problem with other countries free-riding on our innovation and our high drug prices which are funding that innovation?

We’re a rich country, and we like innovation, so we should be willing to pay for that innovation. If other countries don’t like the innovation and are willing to free-ride off of it, I don’t really have a problem. My sense is that other countries free ride off a lot of things that the United States produces. They probably free ride off of our entire movie industry. They probably free ride off of our tech industry. I don’t really have a problem with that. I like our movies. I like the latest technology on my wrist. I don’t really have a problem with the fact that other countries get these technologies at a lower price than they otherwise would.

If you did care they were free-riding, then what do you do?

Well, you’d kind of have to be willing to give it up a little bit in the United States, because maybe people who care about it are essentially saying, “I care more about the free-riding than adding that service in the first place.” If that’s the case, then maybe what you want is to see prices go up in those other countries. One way you can make prices go up in those other countries is to force our manufacturers to charge the same price here as they charge there. Right? That might be one way to do it. My guess is what that’ll force manufacturers to do is to mostly increase prices in other countries.

Let me give you an example from prescription drugs. The Australian drug market, as I said, was 5 percent of the American drug market. And people will say that’s really unfair and that the Australians are free-riding. One way you can get around that is to say, “Gee, Australia — or gee, manufacturers — you have to charge the same prices in Australia as you do in the United States. Now, if we made that a law for all American manufacturers, what would happen? The common intuition is that American prices would somehow fall and prices in Australia would go up. I think there’s some truth to this. But the first thing that would happen is manufacturers would say, “This market is only 5 percent of the American market. Let’s not enter the Australian market at all. We just won’t sell in Australia. We’ll keep American prices exactly where they are, and we won’t sell in Australia.”

Now, if you then force manufacturers to sell in Australia, but at the same price as in the United States, the Australians would get charged the US price. But very little would happen to prices in America simply because our market is almost double the size of the Australian market. And so Australians would pay a lot, and you wouldn’t really see a price concession in the United States market. Maybe prices will come down a half-percent or quarter-percent or something like that. So people will feel very good, but basically, these policies will result in denying Australians coverage. And my own view is, I’m okay with the Australians having coverage for drugs to pay bills to the American market. I’m okay with that. Just like they’re okay with me drinking their Foster’s.

If I go to a hospital, I don’t want to be in a ward. And if I go to a hospital, I don’t want to use technology from 1997. I want to use technology from last year. That’s what I want, and it would probably be very hard to convince me or many other Americans to want something else.

But putting that aside, are we getting better outcomes because we aren’t in wards, and we’re using the latest technology rather than technology from three, four, or five iterations ago? And if we’re not, is that because of those reasons, or is it because of other things? For instance, maybe we have unhealthy habits in the United States. So, what is driving the outcome difference?

I am not of the view that the extra quality that we might be getting in the form of a higher resolution Tesla image automatically results in better health outcomes. I’m not of that view at all. Now, I do think it provides some sort of reassurance to patients. There’s some psychic benefit — which may not influence the clinical outcome — that patients receive when they’re in a private ward or have better quality food. And I think that those things are important to patients, but they’re quite different than clinical outcomes. So, let me just start with that observation.

That’s why what I think we should be pushing for in the United States is much more choice. We want to have health plans that essentially offer the UK system or the Canadian system, and we can let the folks who want that select into that. I think that’s a much better system than forcing everyone to consume 2019 health care at 2019 prices. Because some Americans might say, “I’m okay consuming 2010 health care. Why don’t you have a plan that offers 2010 health care?” Because we know 2010 health care, Jim, is so much cheaper than 2020 health care. As long as we’re able to do the risk adjustment properly, that kind of choice and competition could actually drive a lot of value and result in larger paychecks for employees who really don’t want the 3 Tesla plan.

So while I came out, just like you, advocating for the 3 Tesla, I don’t want to straightjacket patients into that plan. Just like I don’t want to put everyone into the UK plan. I think that’s a bad answer, because some people are going to want higher-quality, higher-amenity health care. Similarly, some people are not going to want that. Medicaid, for example, might not want that. Medicaid might say, “We want a very narrow network and a handful of hospitals in the city of Boston and the city of Washington, D.C. We’re okay with that because it allows us to save 20 percent.” I don’t think we should force Medicaid to cover everything everywhere.

Anyway, you asked, “Where the outcome difference is coming from?” The outcome differences are probably coming from what I call pre-health care factors. A long history of racism — slavery, and segregation in health care in the United States. A long history of trust problems in the United States. Bad lifestyle habits, including from not walking as much. We should not be laying the blame for those problems at the door of today’s health care system. I think those are real problems, I don’t think we’ve overcome all of them, and I think it’s very unfair to judge today’s health care system by the long shadow of those problems.

We hear about escalating health care costs in the US. Are costs in these other countries — ones that currently spend a smaller share of GDP on care — going up slower than they are here?

Yeah, they are going up a little slower there, but it’s certainly true that if you look at per-capita health care spending in the UK today, it’s what we had probably 10 years ago when we thought we had a spending problem. So to all of the people who think that the Europeans are figuring it out: When we had their current numbers, we were saying that we had a spending problem.

So I think your point is exactly right. We do spend less than that in terms of the level of spending, we have a slightly higher growth rate, but to your point, it’s absolutely true that their growth rate is quite high. And when you talk to leaders in these countries, they view their health care spending trajectory as unsustainable.

How do we get to the sort of system you mentioned, where there’s more choice and I can choose to pay for either 2010 health care or 1995 health care? Would it be hard to move to that from our current system, or could we transition to that fairly easily?

My sense is, as long as we don’t try to straightjacket everybody into the same plan, we will be okay with moving towards a system where employees, patients, Medicare Advantage enrollees, and Medicaid enrollees all have more choice. In fact, I would think that some of the ideas in the Affordable Care Act — the exchanges that it created, the marketplaces that it created — could provide a chassis for exactly that kind of competition.

If I’m trying to book an air ticket from Boston to Orlando, I have a lot of choice, right? I can fly a variety of different carriers, including some low-discount carriers that are just as safe, but they’re much cheaper because they’re maybe a little bit less likely to show up on time. Similarly, you could think about these exchanges where you’re buying health insurance. It’s a regulated market, so we’re not saying it’s a free-for-all. You might have to show that the network meets some minimal adequacy standards — that the drug formulary doesn’t become a 1970s drug formulary. So again, we will need to have some regulation on this marketplace. But there’s no reason to think that marketplace could not offer an NHS-like coverage option. Or, for people like me and you, an option that caters to patient preferences for very high-tech health care. Which — just to be very clear — would be extremely, extremely expensive, but there are people who would be willing to pay for that. They’re not necessarily rich people. They’re just people who believe in health care, believe in doctors, and believe in new medical technology.

I believe in all that. I want 2030 health care today. I don’t want 2020 health care.

And let’s not forget one key benefit of this idea, Jim. The benefit is not just that we are allowing people to choose the health care that best fits their paycheck, their risk profile, and their risk preferences. In addition, as long as you have a system that’s willing to pay for 2030 health care, that 2030 health care ultimately goes generic. It ultimately becomes the health care that everybody else receives.

In other words, we have to have a system that is willing to pay for medical innovation. I’m okay (going back to my point about free-riding) with really wealthy people who love 2030 health care subsidizing it for the rest of the world so that others get it at some point. They might be free-riding in the sense that they get it even though they didn’t pay for it. I’m totally fine with that.

What’s preventing this from happening? Do those exchanges need to be deregulated? And what would be the criticism of this kind of choice-based system from someone who is either a Bernie Sanders health care advisor or a Joe Biden health care advisor?

I think it’s easier to understand this question from the perspective of the Medicare for All advocates. So, what is Medicare for All? It’s a single plan. But the problem with Medicare for All is if you put us all into Medicare and the government is paying the hospitals and the doctors, the government will have unbelievable pricing power in the health care marketplace. Now the advocates will say, “This is great! It will use that unbelievable pricing power to lower the prices.” It will, but guess what? The world in its history has never met a moderate monopsony. So, the government will use its pricing power to set prices that are below competitive levels. This is a problem because it will shut down innovation completely. And if you shut down innovation completely, you don’t get a world in which tomorrow’s health care is actually better than today’s health care. And when I say “innovation,” I don’t just mean pharmaceutical innovation. I’m talking about all of the quiet innovation that happens every day in doctor’s offices and inside hospitals. So we want a system where the government doesn’t really have that incredible pricing power. It’s still possible for the government to have a very big role in health care as a payer, but we don’t want it to be so big that it’s the only payer. Because when it becomes the only payer, it ends up setting these sub-competitive level prices, which really discourage innovation.

Just to make it very concrete: If you have a doctor who’s earning $250,000 a year right now in a competitive market, government could come along and say, “You know what, I’m just going to pay you $150,000. That’s fine, because where are you going to go?” In the short run, the government is right. But in the long run, fewer and fewer people are going to be drawn to medicine if they’re getting paid $150,000 instead of $250,000. You can see this story play out in every area of medicine, which is why Medicare for All — while it might certainly provide incredible short-run relief to a lot of people, and while there are many problems with American health care — is a recipe for squeezing innovation, essentially guaranteeing that health care in 2030 will look like 2020 health care. In fact, in 2030, you might even get 2010 health care, and you would never know it. That’s the worst part of it! You would never know it, because there isn’t a private market to compare one’s outcome to.

Do Medicare for All advocates acknowledge this downside?

No, it’s just ignored. I think they sort of have this view that innovation is something that comes out of a petri dish — you go on vacation like an Alexander Fleming, and you come back having discovered penicillin suddenly.

Innovation just kind of happens. It’s unpredictable. You can’t guide it. It is just a bolt from the blue.

Right. And there are certainly aspects of that. Let’s just be clear: I think the chance aspect is absolutely a nontrivial aspect of basic science discoveries. But what I’m talking about is taking the basic science to the bedside. Building a better ventilator — or building a COVID-19 vaccine — takes more than just these chance discoveries. It takes billions and billions of dollars coming from financial markets to make the investment. Why are financial markets making that investment? It’s not because they just love health care. It’s because they want to make profits. They’re sort of indifferent to whether they make a profit off of new cancer therapies or by launching and running a new scooter company.

So as long as there are greater incentives for them to go into health care, they’ll go into health care. But if we remove those incentives because they’re facing government payers, they’ll go invest in other sectors. They’ll invest in We Work and other crackpot ideas like that.

There seems to be a lot of energy around Medicare for All, which may be where the Democratic Party is moving. And I don’t hear much from the center-right when it comes to alternatives? Is that because the alternative is something like Obamacare, where you have exchanges and subsidies to help people buy private insurance? Is that the alternative, and folks on the right just don’t want to acknowledge it?

Let’s start with Medicare for All. It’s a slogan. It’s really not much more than that. A lot of the hard work that is required to make Medicare for All a concrete policy proposal has just not been done. The Medicare for All proposals do not grapple with any of the central economic trade-offs that require attention for Medicare for All to be successful. It’s a theme that runs through a lot of these proposals to reform Medicare, including the public option. I think there’s some combination of wanting political expediency and also uncertainty about the magnitude of how payment affects innovation. That’s a very, very hard number to know. And because it’s a hard number to know and we want to get support for Medicare for All, we’ve just ignored a lot of these calculations. But the current approach of believing that regulation and regulated prices are immune to these forces or can somehow be circumvented through even more regulation — “Oh, let’s just get the right Harvard professor to sit behind the dials, and we can figure this out” — it is actually not different from believing these forces to be small as zero. So it’s a very sad state of affairs.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at a news conference to introduce the “Medicare for All Act of 2019” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Now there’s also a very sad state of affairs, I think, on the center right. I think that sad state of affairs on the center right is an unwillingness to see the opportunity with the exchanges in Obamacare. Whatever the center right’s opposition may be to some of the regulatory aspects of Obamacare, I think the exchanges are actually a center-right idea. They’re not a center-left idea. So the center-right needs to think about how to breathe new life into the exchanges — and in particular, it needs to think of ways in which we can do the risk adjustment better. And that’s going to be central, Jim, to my idea of allowing plans to compete based on the generosity of what they cover. Because here’s what we don’t want: You previously asked me what a critic will say about my plan?

Yeah.

Well, a good critic would say that two bad things would happen. First, there would be a race to the bottom. A bunch of insurers would offer extremely skinny plans that offer essentially no coverage. A bunch of super healthy people would buy those plans, and that would unravel the entire insurance market. That’s a real fear. That’s what would happen if these exchanges were completely unregulated.

Another concern is that very healthy people will buy the skinny plans, and when they get sick during their open enrollment programs, they’ll buy the super generous plan that gives them all the coverage that they want. That’s also going to be a problem. But both of those problems are circumvented through better risk adjustment and establishing minimum benefits. Obamacare did a terrible job of defining what those minimum benefits are. It introduces this concept of companies having to cover everything that’s essential. But everything’s “essential.” A 3 Tesla machine is essential. A drug that sells for $15 million but only generates two days of health is still medically “essential” because it generated two days of health. So Obamacare didn’t really grapple with the fundamental thing that regulation needs to establish, which is: How low can your offering be in the health exchange market? And that’s a conversation — that’s a standard — that requires trade-offs.

The center right could think about ways to define that. A very simple way to define it is to say, “Let the state Medicaid program define what Medicaid covers, and you can’t offer a plan that is less generous than Medicaid.” That would just be one way to do it, but there are other ways to do it as well. You could say, “Let’s look at everything that was available five years ago in health care. Drugs, devices, hospital care — let’s figure out what it would take to ensure someone with health care from five years ago today. That’s the minimum plan. Boom, that’s it.” So there are many simple ways to do this, and we have not done any of them, but it is essential to do this if we want a robust marketplace of competing plans to exist.

What have we learned about the American health care system during this pandemic, and has it altered any of your views in any way? Or has it reinforced your views about American health care?

Look, I think our response to the pandemic was a disaster. But the health care system did really well over here, even as our leadership outside of health care was incredibly disappointing.

But I think we’ve learned a couple of things. Here’s one: Wouldn’t it have been great if we had a much larger armamentarium of antiviral treatments and platforms for vaccines before this pandemic showed up? I mean, yeah, the folks at Gilliad had Remdesivir, but they had it by chance. I mean, what if we had built some sort of an advanced purchase commitment where we said to these manufacturers, “Anytime there’s a pandemic as decided by the CDC or the WHO, if you can give us a vaccine with even 60 percent effectiveness within six months of the pandemic being declared, we’ll give you $10 billion.” Maybe we’ll give them $20 billion. Or maybe we’ll just give them $50 billion. And the risk of this development will be on the companies.

You know, in any given year, we probably won’t have a pandemic. So, in general, we won’t be writing any checks at all. But in the chance we had a pandemic, for a 60 percent effective vaccine, we would be willing to pay that manufacturer $10 billion. Some people will say you’re crazy. It might only have taken them $2 million to produce it. I don’t really care. I just think that it is very hard to underpay for transformational antivirals and transformational vaccine. I mean, we know that the cost of the current pandemic to the US economy over the next 10 years is about $16 trillion. So think of us offering to pay these companies as a type of insurance policy. And this is actually even better than insurance because we only have to pay if the pandemic actually happens!

So I think what we’ve learned is that the current system of incentives is inadequate to really defend us against these future pandemics. And in a world that’s shrinking a lot and in a world that’s likely to face some real threats from climate change, we’re likely to see more of these pandemics. Right? We had SARS. We have MERS. We had Ebola. The whole reason we’re calling this SARS-CoV-2 is that there was a SARS-CoV-1. There could be a SARS-CoV-3 or SARS-CoV-4, and there’s nothing in the history of viruses or in the microbiology of viruses that says SARS-CoV-3 will happen 100 years from now, right? SARS-CoV-3 could happen three months from now, and we would need a brand new set of vaccines against that.

So what I think we have not adequately done is to figure out what incentives were missing last year at this time that we should really be dramatically changing so that the next time a pandemic happens, we are much more prepared for it.

And once again, Jim, I will say, I really don’t have a problem with the rest of the world free-riding on American antivirals and American built vaccines. Because what I care about is the fact that this pandemic caused a $16-trillion hit to our economy in terms of economic cost and lost lives. So if the rest of the world benefits from our investment in saving fellow Americans and our economy, I don’t really have a problem with it.

My guest today has been Amitabh Chandra. Amitabh, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you, Jim.

