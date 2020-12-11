Rural broadband and C-band spectrum auctions cap successful run for FCC’s Ajit Pai

Articles

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched one of the biggest and most important wireless spectrum auctions in memory. The “C-band” is a large swath of airwaves perfectly positioned to catapult 5G wireless to the next level. Located at 3.7–3.98 gigahertz, these licenses offer an excellent combination of reach and data capacity, making them perfect for new 5G network architectures that will employ hundreds of thousands of “small cells” in far denser patterns than traditional cell towers.

The FCC is putting up 280 megahertz (MHz) for auction, which is a lot. For comparison, consider that today, all commercial mobile communications in the US use around 600 MHz. So this one auction should boost commercially available spectrum by nearly 50 percent — a huge leap. Then this large new swath of airwaves can be multiplied many times over with thousands of small cells, a key architectural facet of the next generation of wireless networking. The multiplicative effect will give 5G a gigantic capacity boost for sure, but it will also expand coverage and substantially reduce latency. Combined with a new software foundation, it will also improve reliability and the flexibility to “program” the network for new and diverse applications.

We can already see the small cell effect in the number of cells deployed around the country. By the end of 2018, cell sites in the US totaled 349,344. That’s a lot, but in 2019 alone the US added more than 46,000 new cells (mostly of the small variety) — a 13 percent jump. By the end of 2020, we might see the total approach 450,000.

As the C-band auction commenced, a second auction of a different kind had just concluded. The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) is designed to encourage the expansion of residential and commercial broadband in unserved, mostly rural parts of the country. It just wrapped up — with good results. Phase I will allocate $9.2 billion to 180 winning bidders in 49 states, potentially extending broadband to 5.2 million American homes and businesses.

As Ajit Pai prepares to depart as FCC chairman, the RDOF and C-band auctions are just two of many successes capping his run. The other big one was the Restoring Internet Freedom Order, which blocked the government from exerting devastating regulatory control over the communications landscape, which has thrived in the absence of “net neutrality” rules. The government proper, however, is not the only threat to speech and an open society. We’ll have much more on a free and open internet in the days ahead.

