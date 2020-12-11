A fixation on billionaire wealth is a distraction from funding more COVID economic relief

Articles

A recent report from Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies claims billionaires have gained $1 trillion in wealth since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. But this analysis, while it makes for a dramatic talking point on social media and cable news, confuses more than enlightens. It dramatically overestimates how well the super-rich have fared during this crisis.

The report measures changes in wealth from March 18 to December 7. This is obviously a misleading timeframe because the pandemic was already well underway by March 18. Schools and businesses were in the midst of closing or going remote, and the first round of official lockdown orders was less than a week away. Crucially, the stock market had been plummeting for an entire month, with the S&P 500 falling by over 29 percent since February 19. The S&P would not recover these losses until mid-August, and it is only up by 9 percent from its mid-February peak.

In fact, the report’s own data shows that billionaires were collectively $200 billion wealthier in February 2019 than they were by March 18, 2020. That’s because the February-March stock market freefall wiped out their 2019 gains. So no, billionaires have not increased their wealth by $1 trillion since the pandemic began. Rather, they have recouped the wealth they lost in the earliest stage of the pandemic and, collectively speaking, have only recently begun to make new gains. For sure, this is not a position that needs sympathy in a time of widespread economic hardship, but it doesn’t warrant alarm either.

Unfortunately, the authors seem determined to raise alarm in their report by peppering their analysis with non-sequiturs designed to elicit outrage. For instance, they note that billionaires’ “wealth growth since March is more than the $908 billion in pandemic relief proposed by a bipartisan group of members of Congress.” At no point, however, does this report explain why it matters whether the wealth gained by billionaires is higher than the proposed COVID relief legislation. In truth, America can pass $908 billion in new COVID relief and have billionaires profit at the same time. This isn’t a zero-sum game.

More curiously, the report is implicitly critical of Elon Musk’s “$119 billion growth in wealth” because it is “more than five times NASA’s $22.6 billion budget in FY2020.” The report seems incredulous that Elon Musk could have profited so handsomely even while NASA’s current budget barely clears $20 billion. But again, Elon Musk’s efforts to forge a new future for space exploration aren’t stopping Congress from giving more money to NASA. Congress has made that choice on its own for the past 50 years, in no small part because Americans have been relatively unenthusiastic about space travel since landing on the moon. So why even bring this up?

Here’s a simple answer: This report seems to work its way backward from animosity towards billionaires rather than providing a sober analysis of what the US economy needs. But billionaires-as-bogeymen arguments aren’t needed to make the case for more economic support or a relief package better focused to help those who have been disproportionately hurt during the pandemic. The wealthy didn’t cause the COVID recession (indeed, many, such as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, have provided invaluable lifelines throughout this crisis), and trying to tear them down isn’t going to fix anything either.

