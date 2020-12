Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 22:02 Hits: 3

A group of 47 Republican lawmakers raised concerns to the Federal Reserve about its steps to mitigate or prepare for the financial effects of climate change. The letter, spearheaded by Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) said the U.S. central bank...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/529724-gop-lawmakers-push-back-on-federal-reserves-climate-risk-efforts