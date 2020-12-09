Achieving an equitable national health system for America

Category: Economy Hits: 1
By Stuart M Butler
An equitable and effective health system requires attention both to the availability of medical resources and a stronger focus on community-based strategies to address “upstream” social factors that are linked to health.
Action: Expand community health centers. The first step should be to expand the system of community health centers in underserved areas and provide greater long-term funding certainty. These clinics serve roughly one out of every 12 U.S. residents. With direct support from the federal government, local support, and Medicaid and Medicare funding, the clinics provide a broad range of primary care services to families, including uninsured and undocumented patients. Providing free care to some families often strains the business model of clinics; those that offer good service to the uninsured tend to attract more patients who are unable to pay, which can jeopardize their finances—a classic case of “no good deed goes unpunished.” Many health centers also partner with other community institutions to tackle social determinants, such as housing needs and social services.
The clinic system is the core provider of primary care in most low-income and underinsured communities. Moreover, the system has attracted bipartisan support for many years. Thus, building on it could attract broad political support.
As a key tool to address inequities, federal funding for such Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) needs to be expanded, with an emphasis on areas with greatest need.1 While direct federal funding for community health centers has been affected in 2020 by COVID-19 spending and uncertainties in the congressional budgeting process, in recent years it has averaged just under $6 billion (clinics also receive payments for services to patients through Medicaid, Medicare etc.). That commitment needs to increase for centers to play their full role as the primary care system for millions of U.S. residents. In addition, federal, state, and local agencies should take a variety of steps to enable different programs and private entities to coordinate funds to enable FQHCs to become hubs for both medical services and for addressing the social determinants affecting their patients’ health. Local nonprofit hospitals could also provide more help in this funding task if there were clearer federal guidance for using community benefit funds to support clinics.
Action: Make additional access points available. In addition to the system of community health centers, we need to encourage the creation and expansion of other health hubs and health access points in underserved areas that would be more convenient to families. This includes financing school-based clinics to provide a broader range of services to children and to their parents as well as housing-health partnerships.
The federal and state governments can foster the creation of more access points in several ways. It can expand the federal Accountable Communities for Health initiative, which helps communities deliver health services in a variety of settings and in combination with other needed services. It can also remove uncertainty about federal regulation. For instance, there is often local hesitation to be creative in siting health facilities in housing projects, community centers, and other locations, out of sometimes misplaced concerns about privacy laws, legal liability, and other practical issues. The federal government, along with states, could help calm these concerns by providing greater clarity on the rules and by issuing “safe harbor” guidance on the best approaches. Helpful, too, would be state and local programs to encourage primary care workers to come to high needs communities, such as Maryland’s Health Enterprise Zone program.
Many of these approaches would be enhanced by greater use of community health workers and organizations that help link families more effectively with the health system. Both government and private sources are needed to build out this important part of the health system infrastructure. Better linkages and communication would also be enhanced by making permanent some of the COVID-19 emergency payment and flexibility granted for the use of telehealth services, which make access to health providers easier for many families.
Action: Focus on social determinants. Another necessary step is to create a better balance between spending on medical services—clinical health interventions—and on non-medical services targeting social determinants, especially within communities exhibiting poorer health. We have learned that an individual’s health is significantly influenced by neighborhood conditions, such as the quality of housing, the availability of transportation, childhood and adult stress levels, nutritious food, and other non-clinical factors. In all neighborhoods and families, these factors influence health outcomes and contribute to chronic conditions, and so in under-resourced areas, including poorer neighborhoods and in many Black, Latino and Native American communities, the deleterious impact on health is greatest. Thus, addressing these health influencers will be disproportionately beneficial for many communities with poor health status.
Focusing on social determinants does require more research for policy and budgeting to be efficient. While there has been a sharp increase in research in recent years, it is still often very difficult to determine with confidence the exact relationship between investing in different policy approaches and the degree of health improvement. Government and philanthropy need to support stepped-up research in this area.
It will also be necessary to make changes in department budgets and to explore budgeting tools to allow funds to be used more flexibly through a variety of techniques. Special bodies, like the U.S. Interagency Council on the Homeless or state-level Children’s Cabinets, coordinate cross-department spending and are models for addressing social determinants. Waivers from federal rules are also a valuable tool (see below). Currently the U.S. is an outlier among developed countries in the ratio of spending on medical care—especially hospital and outpatient procedures—compared with social services. To improve the health status of minorities and others who are more likely to live in under-resourced communities, government at all levels must make it easier for health programs to devote more of their resources to housing, nutrition, transportation, and other health-related non-clinical services. Jurisdictions can build on such examples as Congress and the Trump Administration giving Medicare Advantage plans more flexibility to provide non-clinical services and using Medicaid waivers to enable states to combine medical and other services for certain populations.
Action: Create an option for non-expansion states. The federal-state Medicaid program is the crucial financing and health services foundation of the health system for lower-income households, and so a necessary step to advance equity and quality is to enhance Medicaid’s effectiveness. One way to do this is for states to introduce more comprehensive managed care, which allows more integration of medical and other services to improve enrollee health. But even more urgent is the task of addressing the gap in available services to many lower-income families within so-called “non-expansion states.” This gap arose when, in 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the federal government could not require a state to accept federal funds to expand Medicaid eligibility for many low-income adults previously not qualified for coverage in that state. More than a dozen states declined to do so and 12 have still not agreed to the expansion. The ACA exchange plan subsidy structure was based on all states expanding Medicaid.
For the states that still resist Medicaid expansion, a solution could be to provide these states with the federal funds foregone by not expanding Medicaid in order to enroll low-income households in ACA exchange plans or to allow these states to create their own programs that could achieve the same goals and coverage as the ACA’s Medicaid expansion. States that have already expanded Medicaid would not be given this opportunity. It could be challenging to do that while maintaining the incentive for expansion states to continue their enhanced Medicaid programs, but experts with different political philosophies have suggested ways that challenge might be overcome.
In addition to better access for underserved communities, an equitable and effective health system also has horizontal financial equity—in other words, functionally equivalent assistance for all to help afford adequate insurance and care regardless of employment and geography.
Action: Replace the tax exclusion with universal tax credits. Over the last 30 years, a variety of proposals have been offered by Republicans and Democrats to create a system of subsidies that is more consistent across income levels, irrespective of type of employment and more progressive in relationship to income. The ACA’s exchange plan subsidies, expanded Medicaid, and the special so-called “Cadillac” tax on generous ESI plans—twice delayed and then repealed by Congress—all moved in that direction.
A subsidy system that achieves a horizontally equitable, dependable, and progressive system of support for families to afford health coverage and costs could be achieved by gradually replacing the ESI tax exclusion and ACA exchange credits with a universal system of income-adjusted, refundable, advanceable, federal tax credits.2 Many Republican lawmakers, as well as Democrats, over the years have been attracted to progressive tax credits for insurance. Currently, the individual tax exclusion for ESI involves over $270 billion in annual foregone federal tax revenue. This enormous and regressive tax break could be gradually transformed into a system of progressive credits that would leave most middle-class workers little affected but provide more financial help to lower-paid workers. Such credits could be used for the cost of health insurance plans that meet federal standards (including insurance combined with Health Savings Accounts), as well as plans offered through ACA exchanges. Ideally the refundable credits would begin to kick in at the level of income where eligibility for Medicaid ceases; indeed, a version of the refundable credit system could be part of an alternative to Medicaid expansion in non-expansion states. A more modest, transitional proposal, advanced by President-elect Joe Biden and others, would be to eliminate the “firewall” around ACA exchange subsidies (which denies exchange subsidies to households that are eligible for affordable ESI) and allow households with an offer of ESI to instead enroll in subsidized exchange plans.
With this equitable subsidy system in place, all working families would receive similar assistance, linked to need, to afford adequate health coverage without regard to their place or sector of employment, size of employer, and whether they worked part-time or seasonally. Coverage could be obtained through ACA exchanges or from another source meeting federal insurance standards. The principal gainers from this subsidy system would be lower-paid employees, minorities, people sporadically in the workforce, and those often changing jobs—precisely those households who today experience the highest levels of uninsurance.
Under this reform, the health insurance role of most employers would not end, but it would change. Generally, employers would retain their bookkeeping function of making plans available and handling payroll deductions to facilitate payments to plans, as well as making withholding adjustments in paychecks to reflect an employee’s eligible credits. Employers could continue to sponsor insurance—that is, pay for it as part of compensation; in this case the value would be added to the employee’s taxable compensation but also would be eligible for the employee’s refundable tax credit.
This subsidy reform would substantially eliminate the structural inequity associated with employment-based coverage. Working families would be able to get the same choices of insurance and the same financial assistance whether they worked for a large firm, a small firm, were self-employed, worked part-time, or were temporarily unemployed, and whether they worked in the service sector, agriculture, or a Fortune 500 company.
Action: Move to Medicare Advantage for All. Structuring a subsidy system in this way would not only help achieve horizontal equity. It could also help the country edge towards a health system in which the form of coverage ultimately is similar for the vast majority of U.S. residents, whatever their income, work status, or age. This would be a system with choice among managed health care plans in which enrollees receive federal (and for some, state) subsidies to help pay for premiums, and with plans also receiving risk-adjusted capitated payments to reflect the insurance risk of enrollees with different health histories. Medicare Advantage plans already have a structure like this. And with about 90 percent of Medicaid beneficiaries in managed care plans and about two-thirds of workers with ESI enrolled in some form of managed care or network coverage similar to Medicare Advantage plans, the future structure of coverage would evolve into something that might best be described as “Medicare Advantage for All.” By incorporating key features of existing programs and plans in this way, the proposed reform would be a gradual change in the coverage systems Americans are familiar with, not a radical departure.
A national system of health care does not have to look the same everywhere. What it must do is conform everywhere to national goals and values: adequate, affordable, accessible care for all.
A degree of variation is both necessary and desirable, and America’s system of federalism can enable our health system to build consensus and to evolve. In contentious areas of policy, federalism can allow ideas to be introduced in some states and observed by others, paving the way for broader acceptance. The western states, for instance, created the momentum for women’s suffrage, and state action and experience helped break down opposition to same-sex marriage. Similarly in health care, concerns and skepticism about approaches to health system design, from reinsurance pools to questions about the effectiveness of some social determinants of health, can be field-tested first at the state level rather than facing an “all or nothing” political test at the national level. The earlier example of states being permitted to expand Medicaid or introduce a variant to achieve the same objective is another example of using federalism to ease the pathway to reform. Allowing states to explore alternative ways of reaching the same goal and then comparing the results increases the likelihood of future consensus.
Action: Make greater use of waivers. The waiver authority granted by Congress in Medicaid (Section 1115 waivers) and the ACA (Section 1332), together with other program waivers, are important federalism tools that allow states to request temporary variations in the operation of these programs so they can explore alternative ways to achieve program objectives. Waivers have been used extensively in Medicaid, with states often adopting other states’ approaches, and have been the driver of broad changes in the program over time. The more recent ACA waiver authority also led to several state requests under the Trump Administration, although Congress needs to clarify that states can integrate different health programs under 1332 waivers. Existing waiver authority should be used more extensively by the Biden Administration, and Congress should enact more waiver authority in housing, social services, and other programs to allow more cross-sector initiatives that seek to improve health outcomes.
While waivers, and federalism in general, constitute a powerful and beneficial tool to adapt and innovate, there does need to be appropriate safeguards to assure that the goals of a more equitable and efficient health system are achieved everywhere. Waiver authority is set in statute, but the extent of that authority is largely interpreted by the administration in power, and some analysts argue that certain waiver requests have exceeded the statutory authority. Moreover, the granting of waiver requests typically reflects the philosophy and goals of the White House rather than a “let a thousand flowers bloom” vision of state-led innovative federalism. That shortcoming of waiver authority could be addressed by widening the waiver process to permit alternative waiver application routes, including waivers recommended by a commission representing states, Congress, and the administration.
A byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic is a better understanding today of the structural weaknesses of the U.S. health system and a growing appreciation and acceptance of what a reformed system should look like. Still, Americans hesitate to embrace big change in health care, even when they agree on the need for it. Fortunately, reform does not require a wholesale abandonment of the current system and the implacable opposition that likely would be triggered if that were attempted. There are many programs and elements of the current system we can build on and make consistent. Moreover, many of the key ideas discussed in this report have their roots in both political parties, and so, with genuine outreach to leading lawmakers on Capitol Hill, the Biden Administration could achieve bipartisan progress on health reform. Moreover, structural change does not have to come in the form of one giant bill; it can be achieved through a series of bills and administrative actions. Indeed, with a clear, shared vision of the objectives, some bold leadership, and a willingness to build on or remodel some existing parts of today’s system, there is a bipartisan path to an equitable, inclusive, and comprehensive American health system.
