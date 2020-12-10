Of pandemics and productivity

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 12:00 Hits: 8

If you’re hoping for a new productivity boom to drive faster economic growth — and I am! — the worst pandemic in a century would seem to be an obvious bad. And that would be a reasonable first-take intuition.

A new World Bank analysis finds that “severe epidemics such as COVID-19 can cause persistent damage to productivity. Four epidemics since 2000 (SARS, MERS, Ebola, and Zika) had significant and persistent negative effects on productivity … Compared to unaffected countries, severe biological disasters are associated with 9 percent lower median labor productivity and 8 percent lower total factor productivity three years after the shock.” The damage to productivity growth happens through both supply-side (sick or dead workers, greater uncertainty, disrupted supply-chains) and demand-side channels (lower business investment, weaker consumer demand).

But that productivity plunge hasn’t been the case so far with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After increasing at just a 1-percent annual rate during the post-financial crisis expansion, notes Moody’s economist Mark Zandi, productivity has surged over 4 percent during the past year. Zandi:

The largest casualties of the pandemic have been less productive industries including retailing, leisure and hospitality, and recreational activities, while the biggest winners have been in more productive industries like technology, wholesaling and professional services. … Many other businesses across industries have taken advantage of the pandemic to more fully deploy technologies and process changes that they were investing in but reluctant to take full advantage of during the good times. They knew those changes would entail difficulty for their labor forces. The pandemic has effectively given businesses cover to make these wrenching changes.

Will all those changes stick? A great new piece in The Economist not only makes the case that these changes will stick but also that they will add up to a more productive economy:

Harder to assess but no less realistic is the possibility that the movement of so much work into the cloud could have productivity-boosting effects at the level of national economies or globally. High housing and real-estate costs in rich, productive cities have locked firms and workers out of places where they might have done more with less resources. If tech workers can more easily contribute to top firms while living in affordable cities away from America’s coasts, then strict zoning rules in the bay area of California will become less of a bottleneck. Office space in San Francisco or London freed up by increases in remote work could then be occupied by firms which really do need their workers to operate in close physical proximity. Beyond that, and politics permitting, the boost to distance education and telemedicine delivered by the pandemic could help unlock a new period of growth in services trade, and the achievement of economies of scale in sectors which have long proved resistant to productivity-boosting measures.

I’m a bit of a remote-work skeptic who worries a dispersed workforce won’t be as productive or creative. But this possible pandemic-driven diaspora from existing tech hubs might also have the effect of seeding new tech hubs around the country in a way that government plans have never been able to.

The post Of pandemics and productivity appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/of-pandemics-and-productivity/