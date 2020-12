Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 19:41 Hits: 4

The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over whether it should find the structure of a key housing regulator unconstitutional and void an agreement struck with the Treasury Department over the handling of revenue from the government-sponsored...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/529500-supreme-court-hears-arguments-in-challenge-to-housing-regulators