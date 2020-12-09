2020 was definitely not a ‘we have Twitter but no flying cars’ sort of year

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020

Seems you’re asking for trouble when you write a piece with the headline “Is the great stagnation over?” and then argue for the affirmative with a bit of techno-optimist gusto. Of course, just a couple of days after writing that column for The Week came this New York Times headline: “Uber, After Years of Trying, Is Handing Off Its Self-Driving Car Project.”

From the piece by reporters Cade Metz and Kate Conger: “The deal amounts to a fire-sale end to a high-profile but star-crossed effort to replace Uber’s human drivers with machines that could drive on their own. It is also indicative of the challenges facing other autonomous vehicle projects, which have received billions in investments from Silicon Valley and automakers but have not produced the fleets of robotic vehicles some thought would be on the streets by now.”

An Autonomous trucking start-up Otto vehicle is shown during an announcing event in Concord, California, U.S. August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage/File Photo

But the abandonment of a business strategy isn’t the same as the abandonment of an emerging technology. As part of the deal selling Uber’s self-driving-car unit to Aurora Innovation, Uber will also make a $400 million investment in Aurora. Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi says he’s looking forward to bringing Aurora technology to market “in the years ahead.” Meanwhile, Waymo in October launched a fully driverless taxi service — one open to the public — in a 50-square-mile area in the Phoenix suburbs of Chandler, Tempe, and Mesa. Autonomous driving isn’t some modern version of cold fusion.

That said, the market rollout of the much-hyped technology has been slower than some expected, even fairly recently. It was only last year that Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang was warning of impending riots and machine smashing by suddenly jobless truckers. That got a lot of play. Turns out the media should have been paying more attention to experts like roboticist Rodney Brooks, who wrote back then: “I am clearly skeptical about seeing autonomous cars on our roads in the next few years. In the long term I am enthusiastic. But I think it is going to take longer than most people think.” I mean, there are autonomous cars on the road — but clearly not at the scale some were predicting. In 2019, Elon Musk set a goal of a million Tesla robotaxis operating by the end of 2020.

All in all, a discordant note in a year when we witnessed — among other things — rapid vaccine innovation, good news about nuclear fusion, the AlphaFold breakthrough, a possible CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy for inherited blood disorders, AI as super research assistant, and a new age of human spaceflight for America. And there are actual driverless cars on the road. Definitely not a “we have Twitter but no flying cars” sort of year. Think I’ll stick with my column.

