Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) on Tuesday pushed for tax relief to remote and mobile workers to be included in a coronavirus relief package this year."One thing that I would argue needs to be on that is a provision that prevents states from taxing health...

