Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 18:53 Hits: 4

The federal deficit in October and November, the first two months of the 2021 fiscal year, came to $430 billion, an increase of $87 billion, or 25 percent, over the same period last year, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/529280-cbo-deficit-climbs-25-percent-to-430-billion-through-november