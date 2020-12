Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 16:04 Hits: 4

The Cheesecake Factory has settled charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over misleading disclosures about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. The case marks the first time the SEC has charged a public...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/528753-cheesecake-factory-settles-with-sec-over-misleading-covid-19-disclosures