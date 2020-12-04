November jobs report shows a shaky recovery today — but maybe a much stronger one tomorrow

Articles

Just what kind of economic recovery is Joe Biden inheriting? Kind of a shaky one. At least it sure appears that way right now after an unexpectedly weak November jobs report.

Here’s Goldman Sachs’ take: “Pre-holiday hiring in trucking and delivery-related categories accounted for half of the gain, and the slowdown in virus-sensitive industries appears likely to continue or worsen in December, given the increase in restrictions since the November survey week.” And a similar view from Capital Economics: “The sharp slowdown in the pace of non-farm payroll gains to 245,000 in November underlines how the renewed surge in virus cases and restrictions is weighing on services demand, which will only intensify this month.”

Of course, help is on the way in the form of multiple vaccines and perhaps some fiscal stimulus. And the weak jobs report probably doesn’t hurt in giving the latter a nudge. Economists think 2021 overall should be a much stronger year for the economy. Maybe 2022, too. After that? Well, most expect a deceleration in growth toward a 2-percent economy based on weak labor force growth and sluggish productivity.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell fist bumps Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after a House Financial Services Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Treasury Department’s and Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response” in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, U.S., December 2, 2020. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

But I think we can do better — as I have frequently written — and history suggests there is some reason to think we just might. At the start of the 1920s, F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote that “America was going on the greatest, gaudiest spree in history and there was going to be plenty to tell about it.”

The real story of the 1920s, however, isn’t one of consumption but rather one of production. The economic boom was propelled by a worker productivity boom that continued into the 1930s and right through the Great Depression. It’s been described by economists as a “big wave” caused by the emergence of a few key technological advances: electricity generation, the internal-combustion engine, chemicals, and telecommunications. These were some of the key great inventions that helped drive what economist Robert Gordon has called a “special century” of growth from 1870 to 1970 that utterly changed American life.

But we seem to have squeezed all the juice out of those inventions by the early 1970s, and the subsequent information technology revolution only really turbocharged economic and productivity growth during the middle 1990s through the middle of the 2000s. We’ve had smartphones for over a decade, and measured productivity growth remains moribund despite a wave of Silicon Valley unicorns. That’s why techno-pessimists like Gordon think we better get used to a “new normal” of slow growth, an outlook reflected in that dreary CBO forecast.

The situation probably seemed much the same at the start of the 1920s. Electrification had been around for a while, but it took a long time for factories to switch to machinery driven by electric power rather than steam. For a long time, it seemed like a nice advance, but hardly a game-changer. But factory owners eventually gave in, and machinery electrification played a big role in the 1920s boom. Might we see a second wave of the IT revolution and a big upturn in productivity growth as business better figures out how to use artificial intelligence? I’ve been an optimist on that front and remain so. Here’s a bit on this subject from a podcast chat I had with economist Erik Brynjolfsson back in February:

But the problem is not in the core technologies. Those are as fundamental as anything we’ve ever seen — maybe more fundamental in terms of the breakthroughs. Again, intelligence, being able to have vision, voice recognition, diagnosing diseases, and soon, machines that can do increasingly dexterous things. Those are really, really big deals. But our society is not translating them. And part of it is that entrepreneurship is actually down. There’s more occupational licensing. I have a paper just coming out about how that’s been bogging things down, and it just takes time for companies to reinvent their business processes, their organizations, and the way they do business. That is something we need to work on. The bottleneck is in there, not in the core technologies. I mean, I’d be all for even more breakthroughs in the core technologies. But if you want to speed productivity growth, what you do need to do most of all is do a better job of translating the technologies that we have into new products, services, organizational forms, and ultimately higher living standards.

