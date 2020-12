Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020

A weakening labor market is raising fears of a double-dip recession heading into the winter with no relief in sight from Congress.New figures on Wednesday showed job growth in the private sector last month fell to its slowest pace since July as...

