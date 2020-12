Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 14:06 Hits: 7

President-elect Joe Biden says he won’t immediately remove the tariffs that President Trump imposed on China. In an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday, Biden said he would not “make any immediate moves” on tariffs, adding...

