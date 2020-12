Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 16:16 Hits: 7

The U.S. economy will fall into a double-dip recession and take nearly a year longer to return to pre-pandemic growth if Congress fails to pass a new coronavirus relief bill, according to an economic forecast released by S&P Global on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/528349-sp-global-economist-us-economy-will-fall-into-double-dip-recession