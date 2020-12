Articles

Private-sector job growth in November slowed to its weakest pace since July, with employers adding 307,000 new jobs, according to estimates from ADP.“While November saw employment gains, the pace continues to slow,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/528326-adp-november-job-growth-slowest-since-july