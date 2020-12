Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 1

President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for his top White House economic adviser has sparked concerns from progressives who fear that his moderate background and corporate experience could derail their priorities.Biden is expected to name Brian Deese as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/528071-progressives-offer-mixed-messages-on-key-biden-economic-aide