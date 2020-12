Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 16:00 Hits: 6

A bipartisan group of more than 50 senatorsĀ is urging leaders of the chamber to pass legislation that would make permanent excise tax relief for brewers, winemakers and distillers."As businesses struggle to retain workers and stay open,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/528108-senators-call-for-passage-of-bill-to-cement-alcohol-excise-tax-relief