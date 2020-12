Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 01:48 Hits: 9

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) signaled on Tuesday that negotiators are unlikely to get a government funding deal this week as talks appear poised to go down to the wire.Shelby didn't rule out that lawmakers...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/528292-top-gop-senator-warns-government-funding-deal-unlikely-this-week