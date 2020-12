Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 18:17 Hits: 8

The amount of Manhattan office space available for rent has reached its highest level since 2003.As of November, only 790,000 square feet was leased in Manhattan, an 80 percent decrease from this time last year, reports Bloomberg....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/528168-manhattan-office-space-for-rent-reaches-highest-level-since-2003-report