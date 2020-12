Articles

Published on Monday, 30 November 2020

Thirteen states have allowed unemployment benefits to fall below the poverty level of $245 a week, or $12,760 a year, according to a study released Monday by the Government Accountability Office (GAO).The change has occurred since the the end...

