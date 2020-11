Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020

Disney plans to lay off 32,000 employees as the coronavirus continues to hamper its theme parks. In a Wednesday filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said that the majority of the layoffs will be from...

