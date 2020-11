Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 18:05 Hits: 7

The Manhattan District Attorney's office on Wednesday announced that it is appealing to New York's highest court a ruling dismissing charges against Paul Manafort, the former chairman of President Trump's 2016 campaign.Manafort was charged in...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/527570-manhattan-da-appeals-dismissal-of-manafort-charges-to-ny-high-court