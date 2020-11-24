The shortcomings of municipal broadband: Highlights from my conversation with Larry Spiwak and George Ford

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 11:00 Hits: 19

In an effort to expand broadband service to unserved communities, some state and local governments have taken on the expense of launching their own municipal broadband networks. But when governments absorb the full cost of building the infrastructure for a fundamental service like broadband, competition is discouraged and consumers foot the bill. Is it possible to pre-empt state municipal broadband laws at the federal level, and would sweeping preemptions survive judicial scrutiny?

Larry Spiwak, President of the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Policy Studies, and George Ford, the Phoenix Center’s Chief Economist, recently helped author a report titled, “The Law and Economics of Municipal Broadband” that outlined the legal and economic ramifications of municipal broadband programs. Drawing on recommendations from their essay, Larry and George joined “Explain to Shane” to discuss the challenges created when municipalities incur the cost of broadband expansion, how this keeps alternatives from coming to market, and whether or not this is the best way to keep Americans connected.

Below is an edited and abridged transcript of our talk. You can listen to “Explain to Shane” on AEI.org and subscribe via your preferred listening platform. You can also read the full transcript of our discussion here. If you enjoyed this episode, leave us a review, and tell your friends and colleagues to tune in.

Shane Tews: George, give us some background on what happens when a municipality decides to do a cross-subsidization and become its own telco.

George Ford: Often in rural areas but sometimes in cities like Chattanooga, TN, a municipality that lacks broadband, has broadband that doesn’t cover enough of an area, or wants higher speeds decides to build its own network. And when you ask a municipality why they’re doing this, normally what you hear is that nobody else will do it. That was the jumping point for our recent study: Why is it that nobody else wants to do this? The reason that nobody else wants to do this is because the thing is going to lose money. If it could make money, then a private-sector firm would come in and build, upgrade, or expand the network — whatever it is that’s being contested by the city.

The question then becomes: How are you going to cover the losses? Normally, there’s a great deal of cross-subsidization with municipal networks. That can come in many forms; a popular way to do it is to just add a tax to existing property taxes, but the other way is to attach municipal broadband networks to a municipal electric utility. As a monopoly provider, the electric utility is a good source of profits to cross-subsidize a broadband network. But then the question becomes: If you’re building this network to compete with a private provider, is it legitimate for the government to use government funds to support a broadband network that’s competing with a private network that doesn’t receive those funds? And from that, all the legal and economic troubles of municipal networks arise.

With that, let’s bring Larry in to discuss the legal ramifications of municipal broadband networks. Larry, what legal problems are at play here?

Larry Spiwak: Municipal broadband networks generate an interesting legal problem. The issue of preemption has been a central issue in telecom policy since two tin cans and the piece of string. But another problem you and George identified is that of cross-subsidization. A good number of states have assorted laws on the books trying to prevent the problems that George outlined regarding cross-subsidization. Some municipalities, either from general tax revenue or from the electric utility, have territorial restrictions so that if you are a municipality, you’re actually serving your municipality and not trying to go beyond your geographical limits.

But, as one would expect, proponents of municipal broadband don’t like these laws. And so for over 20 years, they have tried to seek preemptive relief from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). However, the existing precedent is that the federal government can’t get involved in the relationship between a state and its municipal subdivisions. Still — and I find this very interesting — this has not stopped people from trying to take another bite at the apple. Earlier this year, the House passed a law with a sweeping preemption provision that outright banned all state laws governing municipal broadband. That will inevitably be litigated, and you don’t know what the court will do, but if they follow precedent, I have to imagine they would also find that unconstitutional.

So, it’s an ongoing issue and a matter of constitutional law, which I think is very interesting. This wasn’t interstate commerce; this is about what states can do internally.

In the paper, George, you allege that many of these municipalities have exhibited predatory behavior. Can you walk us through your argument? I’m not sure I completely understand it.

George Ford: Cross-subsidization ultimately leads to the predation problem, and predation is basically selling something for less than what it costs you to make. If you’re losing a lot of money and money is having to be injected from other sources — electric utility or taxes — then you’re not covering your cost for selling your service and therefore you’re basically predating in the market, which, again, is charging a price below your cost of production. This type of conduct might very well lead to an antitrust claim, although predation is not a terribly successful route for antitrust. Still, predation by governments that operate businesses is more likely than predation by a firm because there’s not a recoupment problem (as with the private sector). If a private firm were to predate, the firm would have to believe its future earnings would make up for the initial losses from selling at a lower price.

Larry Spiwak: From a legal perspective, the key thing here is: Is the municipality acting for the benefit of the people, or is it really acting as a self-interested entity? There’s an old Supreme Court case called Louisiana Power & Light Co. v. The City of Lafayette where the municipality said, “You can’t sue me under the antitrust laws under the doctrine of Parker v. Brown, because I’m the government,” and the Supreme Court said, “No, you’re not acting here as the government. You’re acting as a deliberate competitor of the private sector. You don’t have antitrust immunity.” And that’s a really important point.

That then goes to what people miss about this, which is: Is it fair? You know, this isn’t fighting city hall; this is competing against city hall when city hall controls your key inputs of production and regulates you. And what’s interesting is that there was a case out of the DC Circuit a couple of years ago dealing, believe it or not, with railroads. The DC Circuit said, because of this arbitration clause, that because Amtrak could set the rates, terms, and conditions or, at minimum, pressure the arbitrator, it was clearly not self-interested. So, government cannot be both regulator and competitor. Doing so violates the due process provisions of the Fifth Amendment.

We have yet to see that particular case come up in the broadband space, probably because it’s one of those things where you always have to deal with local officials. Nobody really wants to rock the boat, but George and I have both been very fascinated with the fact that somebody hasn’t brought that case yet. I think you do have a major due process problem when you’re actively competing against the private sector and you control the key inputs of production like pole attachments, access to ducts, and franchise fees. That’s a problem.

A big topic here in DC is how the Department of Defense (DOD) is potentially trying to create a civil mobile broadband program using its own spectrum. The DOD’s request for information (RFI) seems to touch on all the same things you just talked about, so what do you make of this?

George Ford: For me, it’s not really clear what they’re proposing to do. You could read the RFI and say the DOD wants to use 450 megahertz of its own spectrum (which has already been assigned to it) to build its own network. And then in addition to its own use of the spectrum, it is going to allow people to encroach on that spectrum when it’s underutilized. People build private networks all the time for themselves, but in that depiction of it, I don’t think the DOD is going to be competing with Verizon for residential customers. Instead, I think that Verizon might be able to service some of its customers by jumping on that spectrum at various times.

The other interpretation might be that this is exactly what the DOD proposes to do: build a giant network and then wholesale it to other companies. But that would mean that the other companies would not have access solely to the spectrum, but they’d have access to a network, as well. It’s not clear in the RFI to me that that’s what they’re proposing to do, so I guess some clarification about what the DOD really wants with this network is required before too much judgment can be made.

We talk to a large extent in the paper about how public-private partnerships are a much better way to get networks built. You don’t want to build a network to serve 90 percent of the people that are already served; you want to serve the last 10 percent. It’s much cheaper to try to get the incumbent provider to extend its network than it is to build an entirely new one.

Larry Spiwak: I think the point George makes is really important. The RFI is vague, but if it proves to be a situation where DOD is going to build a brand new network, they’re going to get 450 megahertz of spectrum, which is just an ungodly amount. I doubt the DOD needs all that spectrum all the time. Then, I think you have the situation with the law and economics that we spelled out in the paper. Somebody is going to come in; it’s essentially free spectrum, so that’s a huge amount of money that they didn’t have to spend for their inputs of production.

But do we really think they’re going to build a network? I don’t know. The market is littered with people who have said they’re going to build a greenfield network. We just don’t know.

And then on top of that, you have to consider what this means for rural broadband and the digital divide. I’ve seen reports say, “This is going to be the way to solve the rural broadband issue.” But I think the DOD is probably just like the private sector. They aren’t going to take a network with 450 megahertz of spectrum up to rural Montana. It’s just not going to be happen. The DOD won’t just use this massive amount of spectrum somewhere like that. Then, because the spectrum would hypothetically be free, the legal and economic issues we’ve discussed would come into play. It will be interesting to see what comes next.

The post The shortcomings of municipal broadband: Highlights from my conversation with Larry Spiwak and George Ford appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/technology-and-innovation/the-shortcomings-of-municipal-broadband-highlights-from-my-conversation-with-larry-spiwak-and-george-ford/