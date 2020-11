Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 02:24 Hits: 20

Tesla founder Elon Musk surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk, 49, added $100.3 billion to his net worth in 2020, more than any other...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/527292-elon-musk-passes-bill-gates-to-become-worlds-second-richest-person-in