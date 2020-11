Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 23 November 2020 21:22 Hits: 22

States that implemented mask mandates saw higher levels of consumer confidence, according to a new study from the University of Utah.The study, which examined data from April through September, found that state-level mandates calmed people...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/527237-state-mask-mandates-linked-to-higher-consumer-confidence-study