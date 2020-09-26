Why creative destruction hasn’t become a nonsense phrase

Articles

People who don’t much like modern capitalism, American-style, can take comfort in the pessimism of Joseph Schumpeter. In his 1942 book,Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy, the Austrian economist showed how the evolutionary nature of capitalism, or “creative destruction,” was its “fundamental impulse.” But Schumpeter also predicted that the success generated by that necessary churn would be so tremendous that many of us would take it for granted, especially a growing anti-capitalist intellectual class. Advanced economies would fail to protect institutions critical to capitalism, such as private property, from the onslaught. Bring on the socialism.

In a long essay for the Guardian, “The disruption con: why big tech’s favourite buzzword is nonsense,” literature professor Adrian Daub shows himself as one of those intellectuals drawn to Schumpeter’s endgame pessimism. He offers this interpretation: “While creative destruction is viable economically, its experience is too disorienting politically to allow capitalism to survive long-term. In the end, Schumpeter believed, creative destruction makes capitalism unsustainable: gradually and peacefully (through elections and legislative action), capitalism will yield to some form of socialism.”

Except it really hasn’t been that disorienting lately, at least if you pay attention to statistics on productivity growth. We haven’t been going through some Future Shock period of such technological hypergrowth that our societal equilibrium is now off-balance. On that front, we need more creative destruction, more disruption of the status quo.

Probably the only thing qualifying as a disorienting, “creative destruction”-type economic shock so far this century is the China trade shock. But as the authors of the famous 2016 paper on the subject write, “The great China trade experiment may soon be over, if it is not already. The country is moving beyond the period of catch-up associated with its market transition and becoming a middle-income nation. Rapidly rising real wages indicate that the end of cheap labor in China is at hand.” And as trade scholar Scott Lincicome adds, “Even if one were to treat the China Shock literature as gospel, studies have found that trade with China in the 2000s also provided ample benefits for American consumers—a group that includes those directly harmed by the shock.”

Now not everyone loves the term “creative destruction” to describe the persistent churn of business that marks a healthy economy. University of Nebraska economist Arthur Diamond prefers the term “innovative dynamism,” as he explained to me over the summer during a podcast interview about his book Openness to Creative Destruction: Sustaining Innovative Dynamism. (His book editor nudged him to use “creative destruction” in the title.) Here is a bit from that chat:

Pethokoukis: I’m worried that maybe we’re not as tolerant of creative destruction as we used to be. There seems to be a lot of concern now that maybe we’ve had too much disruption from trade and automation. People look at decimated towns in the Rust Belt, and they think we need more stability and maybe stagnation isn’t a bad thing. Diamond: I think most people in the United States at least, and maybe in other parts of the world too, are still embracing innovation in their role as consumers at least. I remember reading a couple of biographies of Steve Jobs, and he was on a trip with his family somewhere in the Middle East, and one of the things that impressed him were all the young people who were on their iPhones. And he said that it was an epiphany for him, that people everywhere want the same thing, at least in the role as consumers. So I think as consumers, most people are still all in, especially in the United States. Where there’s the rub in the direction that you’re suggesting is, what about us as workers? And when I first proposed this idea of my book to a publisher, an academic publisher, he listened with kind of a smirk on his face as I talked about all the wonderful new things from creative destruction. But then when I paused, he said, “Yes well, that’s all well and good, most people will accept that, but here is the killer for your idea: People are going to be worried about the fragility and precariousness of their jobs. And if they’re going to have to pick the consumer goods that you’re talking about versus having more fragile jobs, they’ll choose to forego the consumer goods and preserve their jobs.” So I think a crucial issue for the acceptance of what I’m suggesting is for me to make the case that I do try to make in the book — that there is far, far less precariousness for the job market than what people think, and that sometimes when they’ve identified episodes of precariousness, they have been episodes, but it’s a bum rap to say that those are mainly attributable to creative destruction and to innovation. They’re due to other causes, one of which is government policies messing things up in various ways. I try to make my case that fewer people will lose their jobs than are expected, that there can be a resiliency built into the economy, and that there are actions people can take themselves to be more resilient. If I can make a good case for that, I think the vast majority of people in the United States will be all in on this process of innovative dynamism.

