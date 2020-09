Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 13:37 Hits: 6

U.S. stock markets on Friday slid, heading for their fourth consecutive week of losses as COVID-19 cases began ticking up again.The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down 140 points, or 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500 slid 8 points, or 0.3...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/518164-markets-head-for-fourth-week-of-losses