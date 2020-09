Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:05 Hits: 6

Nearly 2 in 3 Americans in a new survey say the economy is worse now than it was a year ago.The figures released Thursday by the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project showed that 64 percent of respondents said...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/518179-nearly-two-thirds-say-economy-is-worse-now-than-same-time-last-year