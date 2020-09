Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:38 Hits: 3

The European Union announced on Friday that it will appeal a July court ruling that annulled its 2016 finding that Apple owed Ireland up to 13 billion euros in unpaid taxes.The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said it is appealing the EU...

