What is the role of the corporation? My long-read Q&A with Sanjai Bhagat

Should corporations focus on increasing profits on behalf of its shareholders, as Milton Friedman argued in his famous 1970 New York Times essay? Or should modern corporations be mindful of their responsibilities to their consumers, workers, and other stakeholders? Sanjai Bhagat and I sat down and explored this debate on the latest episode of Political Economy.

Sanjai is a professor of finance at the University of Colorado Boulder. He has previously taught at Princeton University and the University of Chicago, and he worked previously at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. He is also the co-author, along with R. Glenn Hubbard, of a recent AEI Economic Perspectives paper, “Should the modern corporation maximize shareholder value?”

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis: In Friedman’s essay, was he telling corporate America to behave differently, or was he telling them to stick to their guns because of new social pressures to act differently? In other words, was corporate America maximizing shareholder value at the time?

Sanjai Bhagat: For context regarding Milton Friedman’s essay, in the 1970s, we had the region price controls, and companies were being encouraged by policymakers and the media to hold back on price increases. That was the context, but his basic insight was that the corporation’s objective should be to maximize its long-term shareholder value while following the law of the land and not engaging in any fraud or illegal behavior. That prescription was valid back then and is still valid today.

I think, as a summary statement, corporations were maximizing long-term shareholder value, and by and large, most of them were doing it within the prescription of the law of the land.

I ask because, in the 50s and 60s, American businesses were complacent and not well run, so they started losing leadership in various industries to companies in Europe and Japan. Was Friedman’s essay a response to this inefficiency, or is that just my theory?

No, it’s not just your theory. I think there’s some truth to it. I think we all perform well under some level of competition. Competition brings out the best in all of us, both as individuals and as organizations, whether they are nonprofit organizations like universities or for-profit corporations.

In the ’50s and the ’60s, in this post-World War II era, Europe and Japan’s domestic economies were in a major rebuilding phase, and the US economy was humming along. It had not suffered any physical damage to its infrastructure. So we had the advantage of our infrastructure being intact, our economy humming along, and our companies not facing serious competition from any part of the world. However, if you don’t have competition, you don’t perform as well as you would when you do have competition. That is just how human nature works. So that’s a valid point.

Let me step back even before the ’50s, going back to even the late 1800s. The corporate construct had been an enormously productive societal invention in the UK and the Netherlands, but it was really embraced here in the US in the 18th and 19th centuries. The basic underpinnings of the corporate construct depend on respect for private property and the rule of law, of course. But since we’ve had that, the corporation has delivered enormous benefit to the human race in terms of wealth for individuals, jobs for employees, and goods and services for customers.

Few other economic entities can claim the extent to which the corporate entity has benefited humankind. And that’s not just in the United States, though it has done very well for us. Still, if you look at two very stark examples of China in the 1970s and India in the 1990s, they both (for different reasons) adopted some free-market principles, including more respect for private property rights and the encouragement of individuals to start and grow their businesses.

Within a matter of a decade, the corporate construct improved the lives of several hundred million people in both countries, taking them from abject poverty to quasi-middle class status. So, let’s keep this thing in the back of our mind: This corporate construct has been an enormously beneficial and productive societal invention. It clearly has benefited the shareholders, employees, and customers in the US, but it also has done so globally.

That’s a fantastic point — I’m glad you brought it up. When we talk about great innovations, we tend to focus on technological innovations like electrification, but the modern corporation is also an amazingly important innovation that gets overlooked.

Friedman didn’t explicitly talk about “shareholder value” in his essay. When did people start talking about it in the way we do today? Was it the 1980s?

Yeah, in the ’80s, this took on additional intellectual force, and then business force.

Going back to your earlier comments about the lack of intense business competition in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, there was a lot of slack. In modern corporations, you have the shareholders who elect the directors and the directors back then nominally hired the CEOs, but in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, the CEO appointed the directors.

So if you talked to directors back then, and I did, they would say that the CEO was hiring them, and the CEOs would say they hired the directors. Legally speaking, back then and now, it’s the directors that hire the CEO. Still, the balance of power back then was in favor of the managers, and they took full advantage of that to benefit themselves at the expense of the long-term shareholders.

That was when some enterprising individuals realized they could increase the company’s value if they could take over these corporations that were not being well run because managers were benefiting themselves and not implementing proper structure policies and not making the right R&D production and investment decisions.

Some of these hostile acquisitions were motivated by exactly this notion of unlocking shareholder value. However, the other side of it was that some of the companies weren’t private. So you had the private equity funds, but back then, they were also known as leveraged buyout funds buying out all the public shareholders by issuing debt and then concentrating the equity in the managers’ hands. Before the leveraged buyout, managers would own, say, 1 percent or so of the company’s shares. After the leveraged buyout, they may own as much as 10 to 15 percent of the company’s equity, and the private equity fund would own the remaining 85 to 90 percent of the equity.

This did two things. The managers had much more skin in the game, and the managers now had one other major investor in the company, meaning the private equity fund was literally breathing down their necks every day. And that helped to unlock the value.

The consensus today seems to be that shareholder capitalism has gone too far. And so, last August, the Business Roundtable top CEOs released their Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation, in which they pledged to prioritize other stakeholders beyond just shareholders. What do you think these CEOs got right with this statement, and what do you think they got wrong?

“Stakeholder capitalism” was mostly a media PR move on the part of the CEOs. We can say that with the benefit of hindsight, because subsequent to publishing that statement, the CEO’s actions and behaviors were more consistent with maximizing long-term shareholder value rather than trying to address the customers, employees, suppliers, and community first with shareholders at the very end. So if you look at what they did since then, their actions are more consistent with the long-term shareholder maximization of value.

Now, let me address the conceptual problems with the stakeholder interest narrative. The stakeholder interest narrative has both theoretical challenges and practical challenges. The stakeholder narrative says that we should try to maximize the employees’ welfare, the customer value, the supplier values, the benefit or the welfare of the communities that the company operates, and then finally, shareholder value. So you are trying to maximize at least five objectives. It is extremely difficult to maximize more than one objective for any system from a theoretical viewpoint, whether it’s a mechanical system, electrical system, or a business system. So, maximizing more than one objective is, in general, very difficult conceptually.

But let’s get to the more practical challenges. Number one, this is internally inconsistent. For example, last year, General Motors had a choice to make. They could close down some of their auto plants in Michigan, lay off thousands of employees, and then retool these plants to make electric cars. However, these newer electric car plants would only employ a few hundred employees. Their decision was to be environmentally conscious by making more electric cars, laying off several thousand employees, and only adding a few hundred back. So more employees got laid off. General Motors actually had a choice to make: When you’re saying you want to maximize your employees’ welfare and look after the environment, sometimes those objectives can conflict with each other. That’s why this is internally inconsistent.

Number two, it leads to a lack of managerial accountability. If we accept the proposition that a manager should explicitly look after the welfare of employees, customers, suppliers, and communities, then almost any investment or expenditure that a manager makes on behalf of the corporation can be justified, short of outright fraud. There is no way to hold managers accountable for performance. That’s another serious problem.

Number three, there’s an equally serious problem of measuring the commitment or the welfare for employees, customers, suppliers, communities. How will you measure how well a company is serving its employees, customers, suppliers, etc? And if you do not have a good way to measure that, that leads to confusion amongst investors and policymakers whether a company is performing well. So that’s a third practical problem with this stakeholder narrative.

Let me make another point that tends to get ignored in this discussion. In my recent AEI paper with Glenn Hubbard, we show that, if you have competitive labor and product markets, a company will make the same production, investment, and hiring decisions whether it is focusing on maximizing long-term shareholder value or stakeholder interest maximization.

For example, suppose a company has to compete for high-quality employees. In that case, it will make sure that it treats its employees fairly — compensating them fairly with good employee benefits — and it might even make investments in the local community so the employees and their families can have a high quality of life. It will do that because it has to hire in a competitive labor market, and if it doesn’t do that, then these workers will leave or reputation will spread and the company have a hard time even hiring good workers.

So if a company wants good employees to make its products to sell and create profits — i.e., generate long-term value — the objective of long-term value will dictate the managers to treat its employees well. Similarly, the same objective will also dictate them to treat the suppliers well. And if they have to compete in the product markets, they have to treat their customers well, or else the customers will go to their competition. This notion of long-term shareholder value will have managers focus on the benefit and welfare of the employees, customers, and suppliers.

The same reputational effect also addresses some of the environmental concerns. In another article referenced in our AEI report, we reviewed papers showing that when companies break environmental regulations, their share price takes a very big hit. And hence, a concern for the long-term shareholder value will get the managers to focus more on abiding by environmental regulations and being good stewards of the environment. The reputational effect is very, very damaging to the long-term shareholder value. So, at some level, there is not as much of a wedge between Friedman’s shareholder value, long-term shareholder value maximization, and the Business Roundtable’s stakeholder interest maximization. If we have competitive labor and product markets, these two narratives will lead to the same set of corporate production investment decisions.

I think some of the stakeholder capitalism proponents will say there are at least two reasons why they think the current system is not working. One, companies are too short-term-oriented. They’re not doing enough investing. They got these big tax cuts recently, and they put it all into share buybacks. They didn’t invest the money. And two, very high CEO pay. How would you address those arguments?

There are two separate arguments, so let me address the first one having to do with this managerial myopia. And this argument has been made all the way going back to the ’70s, maybe even before that. Let me characterize these managerial myopia arguments. If managers are short-term-oriented, they are unlikely to invest or invest as much as they should in R&D activities. Also, they would be unconcerned about the reputational costs of treating their employees unfairly because they’re only thinking in the short term. And lastly, they would produce poor quality products — the quality of which is only known over time, but since they are not thinking long-term, they are not thinking about the long-term revelation of the product’s poor quality.

Right, they’re just thinking quarter to quarter.

Right, that’s the managerial myopia categorization. Now, this has been tested formally by a lot of scholars in different contexts. Steven Kaplan at the University of Chicago has a paper where he shows that, if you look at venture capital investments, private equity investments, and companies’ valuations over the last 30 plus years, there literally is no evidence to support this managerial myopia.

Let me give you a more current example. Currently, 80 percent of the IPOs in the US have negative earnings in the last 12 months. And many of the IPOs, when they are issued to the market, are valued at several hundred million dollars. Many of them are valued at billions, if not tens of billions of dollars. So we are looking at the IPOs in the US, and most of them have negative earnings in the last 12 months.

The managerial myopia part of the argument is backed up by saying that investors ought to be myopic. However, investors are not myopic because they would not be valuing the IPOs at tens of billions of dollars if they were. Investors are saying, “This company has negative earnings today, but as its revenue starts scaling up — given that this is a tech company — its costs are going to more or less stay stationary so that its cash flow will keep going up over time. And then in year five, 10, 15, et cetera, we will have very large positive cash flows.” And it’s these positive cash flows coming — present value discounted, I’m talking about the large positive cash flows in years 10, 12, 15, et cetera — leading to the valuations of tens of billions of dollars for these IPOs that have negative earnings.

This argument of managerial myopia backed up by investor myopia in the US markets has been around for the last 30 or 40 years. Still, every time some researcher has gone and tried to test it, there has been close to zero empirical evidence to support this managerial myopia.

People seem to think American CEOs make too much money and that it is obscene compared to other countries. Are they making too much?

I actually have a book on this, and I gave a presentation on it at AEI a couple of years back. The issue is not how much the managers are paid. The issue is, how are they paid? If you look at the value of the US corporations in the ’80s and look at the values today, the corporate sector’s value has increased many times in order of magnitude. And that’s despite managers having been paid so much. However, some people might say because they’re paid so much, they’re more focused. I think the amount in terms of dollars that they’re paid is probably a distraction, and we really should be focused on how they are paid.

This was part of the long-term value creation proposition: saying managers should be compensated with restricted stock and restricted stock options. By restricted, I mean that they cannot sell the shares or exercise the option for at least one to two years after their last day in office. What this will do is focus their attention on the long-term. That will address this managerial myopia issue.

It will also address many other problems that we saw back in 2008 when we had the implosion of the financial markets. One of the arguments that I provide evidence for is part of the reason that we had the crisis (but only partially) is this: I don’t think the investment banks CEOs were responsible, but they were enablers. They had misaligned incentive compensation focused on the short term that led to some of the problem, but this problem goes much further back. I provide evidence that the same thing happened with Enron and Qwest back in 2000 and 2002 — and more recently, something very similar happened with Wells Fargo and First Data. So misaligned incentive compensation is a real problem: If too much of the compensation comes as short term, you get to see problems like we saw in the 2008 crisis, but with Enron, Qwest, and Wells Fargo.

So I would focus more on how they’re paid and ensure that the incentives are aligned with the long-term shareholder value. I explain much further in my book that if you keep their focus on long-term shareholder value with restricted stock and restricted stock options, many of these issues that get raised about managing compensation, I think, will become moved.

Regarding how much they are paid, I think it’s an issue that the media likes to talk about, but ultimately, the issue arises if managers are doing very well and the shareholders are not. Notice that Bill Gates is thought of as a national hero, or at least a very good businessperson — not just in the US, but in most parts of the world. And the reason is that when he did well in his company by owning the stock of his company, his shareholders did much, much better. So he pulled the win-win proposition. The problem arises when the CEO does well through large short-term compensation, and the shareholders do badly. Then you have a problem. And that’s the problem we can solve with a compensation plan focused on the long term.

If, somehow, stakeholder capitalism became the norm for the US economy, what would the unintended consequences of this look like?

The Business Roundtable’s stakeholder initiative would actually give additional impetus for public corporations either to go private or not go public. If the Business Roundtable tells corporations, “Don’t be so focused on long-term shareholder value or shareholder value in general,” shareholders in these public companies would say, “Excuse me, let’s go private. Then at least we will not have to face the scrutiny or this public criticism.”

Then, if you have a private company like many of these unicorns and highly valued tech companies that are going public worth tens of billions of dollars, they will think about not going public because, if they do, they will be subject to all kinds of criticism about their focus on creating long-term shareholder value.

Who cares if we have fewer public companies? So what? Well, that leads to a problem. Let me explain. For the last 30 years or even longer, the number of publicly held companies in the US has systematically gone down. So the number of public companies has gone down, the size of the remaining public companies in the US has gone up, even adjusted for inflation. And as the public markets reflect a smaller segment of the economy, the citizens and voters in this country that won’t stock for a public company will relate less closely with the US corporate sector. So now, who are we talking about? Stockholders. If you look at December 2019, there were 56 million US households, which had roughly 104 million US citizens, i.e., voters, who owned mutual funds. And infinitely, half of these households owning mutual funds were from the lower-income or moderate-income group. If you have fewer public companies in the US, then the voters — the shareholders in these lesser number of public companies — will identify less and less with the US corporate sector.

So, what would this do? Well, for one, it would lead to an increase in concentration. And if you have increased concentration among companies, that will lead to diminished competition, and diminished competition is not good for either employees or customers. That’s one. The other impact, which might be even more serious, is that if you have fewer citizens owning the remaining public companies’ stock, there is less support for the US corporate sector. And that will result in more regulation, higher levels of taxation. So when the Business Roundtable is very vocal in criticizing long-term shareholder value propositions, they are essentially undercutting the promise and the premise of public corporations in the country in the long-term. So that’s the other problem with this stakeholder interest paradigm, if you will.

But does the fact that they released that letter reflect that they feel that they’re under some sort of political pressure or other kinds of pressure to at least seem as if they take these concerns seriously?

Well, that would be a charitable way of looking at it. I’m not sure how many of them have thought it through: If we become too critical of shareholder value, we will have fewer public companies, and private companies that would have gone public will not go public. Hence, we’ll have less competition in the product and labor markets, which will have a negative effect on employees and customers we are talking about. And then it will also undermine the support for the US corporate sector that we have today, because 104 million citizens in the country own mutual funds.

So if a lesser number of them own lesser numbers of corporations, you’ll not have the same level of support. The CEOs signed it, so they clearly put a lot of intellectual force behind that, I’m sure, but I’m not sure if they thought through at least this unintended consequence very carefully, or at least I have not heard anybody other than Glenn and I when we articulated that in our paper.

Sanjai, I think we’ve just discovered evidence of corporate shortism. That was a very shortsighted letter.

To finish up: Given what we’ve learned over the past half-century, if you could go back to 1970 and change anything about that Milton Friedman essay, what would it be?

By and large, what Milton Friedman said 50 years back — almost to the very day, I think — is a very good prescription for corporations and corporate CEOs, not just in the US, but globally. Focusing on long-term value creation and shareholder value, while following the rule of law and not engaging in fraud or any dishonest behavior, are good practices. So that is entirely valid. But there are some limits to shareholder value, maximizing corporate actions. So, while companies have enormous financial resources that can significantly impact the welfare of the employees, customers, and communities they operate in, even these large and well-resourced corporations are limited in two important ways. And this becomes relevant if you’re talking about climate change. What can corporations do about it? What should they do? What can they do?

Well, corporations lack the behavior-changing modifying tool that all state and county governments have: the power of criminal prosecution and legal coercion. Even the most powerful corporation doesn’t have that power, but even your local state, city, or county government does have it. And while corporations can impact the behavior of their employees, customers, and suppliers, they cannot impact the behavior of citizens that choose not to be their employees, customer, or suppliers.

The larger social issues you’re talking about, such as climate change or the environment, need compliance from most or all citizens — and not just of this country, but globally. And then only the state’s criminal prosecution and coercive powers can lead to compliance by the broader citizenry. So there we have one limit to shareholder value-maximizing. You cannot expect this to accomplish what power resides only with the state and with the cities.

And then, of course, other limits were implied in what Milton Friedman said. The antitrust laws have to be really enforced more aggressively, because we need competitive labor markets and product markets. And then, we have corporate tax policies that affect corporate profitability levels, location decisions, wages paid to workers, or incentives to invest. So there are limits to shareholder value-maximizing corporate actions. However, even in these cases, it is important to note that these public policy interventions are a complement to, not a substitute for, long-term shareholder value maximization.

My guest today has been Sanjai Bhagat. Sanjai, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you for having me.

