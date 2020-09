Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 16:04 Hits: 5

The economy lost out on $16 trillion in the last 20 years as a result of racial inequality, according to a report from Citi."We discover that closing racial gaps is a pareto improvement to both the U.S. economy and society," the report said.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/518011-racial-gaps-cost-economy-16-trillion-citi