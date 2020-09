Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 19:56 Hits: 6

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a CNBC interview this week that he thinks a wealth tax would be very challenging to implement."A wealth tax is almost impossible to do," he said. "I'm not against having higher tax on the wealthy, but I think...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/517859-dimon-wealth-tax-almost-impossible-to-do