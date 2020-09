Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 20:28 Hits: 5

Democrats on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis issued a report Wednesday critiquing the Federal Reserve for an emergency COVID-19 response program they say enriched shareholders even as workers were laid off."In the dual mandate that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/517867-dems-fed-covid-response-enriched-investors-as-workers-fired